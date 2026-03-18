The Pinkfong Company expands ‘Baby Shark’ and ‘Bebefinn’-inspired experiences and partnerships in the UK

The Pinkfong Company announced a series of new initiatives in the UK, expanding its presence across immersive experiences, live entertainment, and digital content.

The expansion will be highlighted by an immersive LED exhibition Baby Shark’s Easter Splash. It is set to debut at Outernet London, the UK’s most visited cultural attraction, with more than 120 million visitors annually and home to some of the world’s most advanced screens.

The exhibition beginning on 30 March will utilise the venue’s massive 8K LED screens spanning two walls and the ceiling to bring Baby Shark to life through large-scale digital visuals and interactive moments designed for families in central London. The experience marks the first immersive Baby Shark exhibition of its kind in the UK.

The Pinkfong Company is also joining forces with UK entertainment partner Ents Group on My First Concert, a new touring stage production set to launch in London this May. The family-friendly show will tour across the UK and Ireland through late 2026, bringing music, storytelling, and special appearances by Pinkfong and Baby Shark to audiences in more than 20 cities.

Also part of the expansion is a collaboration with UK-based kids’ yoga brand Cosmic Kids Yoga on The Big Yoga Easter Egg Hunt, a new Bebefinn episode launching 3 April on Bebefinn’s YouTube channel. The episode follows Bebefinn and host Jaime on a playful Easter-themed yoga adventure designed to get kids moving as they join the search for hidden Easter eggs.

“By partnering with leading creators, cultural venues, and live entertainment producers, we’re excited to introduce new ways for families in the UK to enjoy our stories and characters,” said The Pinkfong Company chief business officer Gemma Joo. “From immersive exhibitions and live shows to digital content and educational toys, we look forward to connecting with families across the UK in new and meaningful ways.”

Alongside these initiatives, The Pinkfong Company is also expanding its retail presence in the UK through its Amazon UK store. Beginning in May, the company will roll out an expanded lineup of toys and learning products centered on screen-free learning, helping families extend play and learning beyond the screen.

These efforts build on growing momentum for The Pinkfong Company in the UK, including last year’s theatrical release of the Bebefinn movie, which drew strong audience demand and led to additional screenings following its initial run. The response underscored the growing popularity of the company’s IP among UK families and its continued commitment to connecting with audiences across the UK through new experiences.