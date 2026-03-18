Third season of romance anime ‘The Dangers in My Heart’ set for 2027

The Dangers in My Heart | Photo: netflix.com

Ever heard of a character living in a world shaped by a murder encyclopedia, fantasising about killing his own classmates?

That unsettling yet intriguing premise lies at the heart of The Dangers in My Heart, the high school romance anime that is now set to return with its S3, as announced by Japanese television network TV Asahi.

What originally began as a manga created by Norio Sakurai, gradually built a strong fanbase thanks to its unique tone and character-driven storytelling.

The story centres on the character named Kyotaro Ichikawa, a quiet, socially withdrawn middle schooler with an edgy imagination. A bookworm fascinated by human anatomy, Ichikawa often finds himself consumed by dark thoughts that seem never-ending.

But everything begins to change with the entry of Anna Yamada, a beautiful and popular class idol. Ironically, Anna becomes Ichikawa’s prime target for murder fantasies. Frequently seen spending time alone in the library, she slowly becomes a constant presence in his life. As the story unfolds, the two grow closer, and what begins as a dark internal world gradually transforms into a heartfelt and romantic journey.

The Dangers in My Heart was published chapter-by-chapter in Weekly Shonen Champion before being adapted into a television anime.

Written by Sakurai and directed by Hiroaki Akagi, the anime first released in 2023, with the second season following in 2024. With its growing popularity, the third season is now set for release in 2027.