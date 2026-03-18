‘Talking Tom & Friends’ drops 13 episodes as part of its short-form series

Most of us have that one friend who shows up no matter what, always ready to support and motivate. You may just want to add Talking Tom to that list.

The award-winning global franchise Talking Tom & Friends is set to release 13 special episodes of Talking Tom Shorts on its YouTube channel on 19 March 2026. Produced by Outfit7 and animated by Hype, the series will roll out on the YouTube Kids app too.

With more than 26 billion mobile game downloads and over 122 billion video views globally, the franchise continues to expand across digital platforms.

What makes the series fun is its simplicity. Our friend, Talking Tom, teams up with one or two friends to help and motivate each other. Each character brings their own perspective and strengths to the story.

This time, the characters feature fully voiced performances, adding more personality and depth to the storytelling while keeping it light and accessible for kids.