‘Minions and Monsters’ prepares for its big screen arrival

Minions and Monsters, the latest film in the Despicable Me franchise, is all set to release on 1 July 2026.

All thanks to Despicable Me (2010), which first introduced audiences to the minions, the yellow capsule-shaped creatures that instantly won hearts with their mischievous charm and humor. Their popularity sparked a new era, beginning with Minions (2015), followed by Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022), and now continuing with Minions and Monsters (2026), the latest film set to delight fans once again.

This movie is directed by Pierre Coffin (Despicable Me), with the script by Pierre Coffin (Brad & Gary) and Brian Lynch (Minions:The Rise of Gru). The voice cast includes Christoph Waltz (Frankenstein), Bobby Moynihan (NCIS: Origins), Zoey Deutch (Anniversary), Allison Janney (Palm Royale), Jeff Bridges (Tron: Ares), Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain), Phil LaMarr (Primal), Trey Parker (South Park), Pierre Coffin as the minions.

As the official mascots of Illumination, minions enjoy global popularity proving that even with their similar appearances, each minion brings a unique charm. Among them, fan-favourite characters Kevin, Bob, and Stuart take on significant roles, adding personality, humor, and heart to the story.

Minions and Monsters is set to once again captivate audiences with its imaginative storytelling, bringing to life a world of monsters and villains in a way that feels exciting and real.