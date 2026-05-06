‘The One Piece’ anime is set for its debut on Netflix in February 2027

New anime adaptation of one of the most popular and long-running anime of all time, The One Piece, will debut on Netflix in February 2027.

Produced by the renowned Wit Studio in collaboration with Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, and Toei Animation, the anime is an adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s bestselling manga series.

The One Piece is an adventure story about a young boy named Monkey D. Luffy who dreams of becoming the king of the pirates. After gaining special powers that make his body stretch like rubber, he sets out on a journey across the seas to find a legendary treasure called the one piece.

Along the way, Luffy builds a crew of loyal friends, each with their own dreams and abilities. Together, they explore strange islands, face powerful enemies, and take on dangerous challenges. At its heart, the story is about friendship, chasing your dreams, and never giving up, no matter how tough things get.

The live-action version of the anime first came out on Netflix in August 2023 and quickly became popular with fans. Right now, both season one and season two are available to watch.

The manga has sold more than 600 million copies globally as of March 2026. The global reach of The One Piece has gone beyond entertainment; fans sometimes use its iconic pirate flag as a symbol during protests to express ideas of freedom and resistance. This shows how deeply the story’s themes have connected with people around the world.