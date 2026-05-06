Rapunzel makes a magical appearance in Disney’s ‘Sofia the First: Royal Magic’ trailer

Rapunzel makes a special appearance in the official trailer of Sofia the First: Royal Magic, which is set to premiere on 25 May on Disney Jr. at 7 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), as well as on Disney Jr. on demand.

The first eight episodes will be available to stream on Disney plus in the US and select international markets the following day, 26 May. The series is slated to roll out globally throughout 2026.

Synopsis: The series follows Sofia as she enrolls at Charmswell School for royal magic, where she discovers she possesses extraordinary magical abilities. As the most magically gifted princess in the realm, Sofia must learn to harness her powers while forging new friendships within the royal circle.

Sofia the First: Royal Magic is part of Disney’s 2026 Teacher Appreciation Week campaign in partnership with DonorsChoose. Yvette Nicole Brown (Zootopia 2), who voices one of Sofia’s new teachers in the series and serves as vice chair of the DonorsChoose board, helped launch the campaign.

In addition to the main series, Disney has rolled out Sofia the First: Magical Friends, a new short-form series now available on Disney Jr., Disney+, and the Disney Jr. YouTube channel. The series serves as an introduction to the Charmswell School for royal magic, featuring princess Sofia and her royal friends princess Layla, princess Camila, and prince Zane as well as the castle’s pets, including Pepper the Puppercorn.

Sofia the First, which introduced Disney’s first young girl princess, premiered in 2012 and has since become one of The Walt Disney Company’s most successful global preschool franchises, generating over US $1 billion in retail sales, more than three billion viewing hours, and over 3,000 published titles worldwide.