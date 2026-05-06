‘King of the Hill’ season 15 to premiere on Hulu with 10 episodes in July

Animated series King of the Hill will return to Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ with the 15th season, featuring 10 episodes.

The Hill family lives in the Texas town of Arlen, surrounded by a quirky group of neighbours and friends. Hank Hill is a proud, traditional propane salesman who values hard work, honesty, and old-school American ideals. He lives with his wife, Peggy Hill, and their awkward teenage son Bobby Hill.

In the new season, Hank and Peggy settle into retirement on Rainey Street while trying to keep their neighbours in line. Bobby is now 21 and is navigating adulthood while pursuing a career as a chef.

The new season cast includes Mike Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Root, Lauren Tom, and Toby Huss.

Produced by 20th Television Animation, King of the Hill’s executive producers are Judge and Greg Daniels, who also happen to be the original series co-creators.

Fox aired King of the Hill for 13 seasons starting in 1997. When Fox sold its TV studio, 20th Television, to Disney a few years ago, the series was one of the featured assets. Disney owns the rights to the series, so Hulu made sense as a home for the program, given that the streaming service is still a go-to for adult-oriented animated content like reruns of King of the Hill and Family Guy.