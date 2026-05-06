View Conference 2026 unveils the winner list of Trailblazer Awards

The View Conference 2026 has just announced its winner list for brand-new Trailblazer Awards, honouring unique stories of women from around the world.

Created to highlight a select group of professionals who have made exceptional contributions to the motion picture industry, this award honours not only distinguished creative directors and artists but also individuals in public relations and politics who work to build meaningful partnerships within the arts and beyond.

The winner list of the View Conference Trailblazer Award includes:

Maggie Kang – Oscar-winning director of Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation’s KPop Demon Hunters

Yvett Merino – Oscar-winning producer of Disney’s Encanto and Zootopia two

Jinko Gotoh – Oscar-nominated producer, vice-president of Women in Animation

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, ASC – Oscar-winning cinematographer of Warner Bros. Pictures’ Sinners

Ruth De Jong – Oscar-nominated production designer of Universal Pictures’ The Odyssey

Alice Brooks, ASC – cinematographer of Universal Pictures’ Wicked: For Good

Danielle Feinberg – award-winning cinematographer and VFX supervisor of Disney and Pixar’s Coco and Turning Red

Tara DeMarco – VFX supervisor of Netflix and Upside Down Pictures’ The Boroughs

Amy Astley – Walt Disney Animation Studios senior vice president of publicity/communications, creative legacy, and brand strategy

Julie Tustin – Netflix public relations, awards, and talent relations

Emilie Erskine – Erskine Public Relations president

Patrizia Polliotto – CRT Foundation secretary general

José Urso – Governor Office, chief of staff

Rochele Gloor – School of Visual Arts Innovation Technologies, MFA Computer Arts assistant director

Brooke Keesling – CalArts animation development & talent development, character animation instructor

This year’s View Conference will take place from 12-16 October 2026, in the city of Turin, Italy.