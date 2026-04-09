The Giant Hunt launches Rs 3 crore global anime art contest with Guinness World Record attempt

Image Infotainment (Image group of companies), a pioneer in creative education in India, has announced the launch of The Giant Hunt, a first-of-its-kind global anime and manga art contest, alongside an official attempt at the Guinness World Records for the world’s largest anime art contest. The initiative marks a significant milestone as India positions itself at the forefront of global creative movements, bringing together artists, students, and anime enthusiasts from across geographies.

With a Rs. 3 crore prize pool, the largest ever for an anime art contest globally, The Giant Hunt combines scale, recognition, and opportunity, offering participants a chance to gain international visibility and industry exposure.

A global platform for creative talent

Open to participants aged eight years and above, the contest is structured across three categories, viz., (eight–15 years), (16–24 years) & (25+ years). The contest will be conducted entirely online, accepting both hand-drawn and digital artwork, with a strict emphasis on originality and storytelling. AI-generated or AI-assisted submissions are not permitted, reinforcing the platform’s commitment to celebrating human creativity in the age of AI.

Registrations and submissions open from 1 April 2026, with entries closing on 30 June 2026. Results are expected by the end of July 2026, followed by a grand awards ceremony at The Giant Hunt Anime Festival 2026 in Chennai, India, on 8 and 9 August 2026.

Life-changing rewards & global exposure

The contest offers an unprecedented range of rewards, including:

An apartment worth Rs. 1 crore for the best overall artwork

Cars, motorcycles, gold coins, PlayStation consoles and more in each category

Trip to Japan for nine winners (Exclusive to entries from India)

For winners outside India, the value of all high-value prizes such as apartments, cars, and motorcycles would be given in USD equivalents.

In addition, eligible participants will receive Guinness World Records participation certificates, subject to the successful record attempt.

Speaking at the launch, Image Group founder and CEO K. Kumar said, “Our vision has always been to create platforms that empower talent and connect it to the world. At a time when AI is reshaping creativity, it is critical to reaffirm the value of human imagination. The Giant Hunt is not just about finding winners – it is about building the world’s largest stage for human creativity, where artists can be seen, valued, and remembered. With this initiative, we aim to create a global movement that redefines how creative talent is discovered and celebrated at scale. With The Giant Hunt, we are taking that vision global, allowing creators to not just participate, but to be part of history.”

Learning-driven, inclusive approach

To ensure accessibility and participation at scale, The GIANT Hunt offers:

50+ guided video tutorials, available as multilingual content across Indian and international languages such as Japanese, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada and English

Online seminars from renowned manga artists, scheduled to take place in May.

This approach makes the platform beginner-friendly while maintaining global standards of excellence.

International jury panel

The contest will be evaluated by a panel of international and Indian industry professionals from the fields of anime, animation, and design. The jury includes:

Hiroshi Takane (Studio Oni, Japan)

Tomoyuki Arima (Nippon Design Centre, Japan)

Fumio Iida (Graphinica, Japan)

Lē Yamamura (Illustrator and creature designer, Japan)

Kofi Bazzell-Smith (Manga artist and educator, USA)

Indian members of the panel include Anil NM Wanvari, Shambhoo Phalke, Nina Sabnani, Tehzeeb Khurana, Jazyl Homavazir, and Anjan Cariappa.

Speaking at the launch event held on 1 April 2026 in Bangalore, Cariappa noted that the contest places emphasis on originality and character creation, rather than purely technical execution.

A movement beyond contest

More than just a contest, The Giant Hunt is designed as a global creative movement, one that brings together learning, contest, and recognition while making a strong cultural statement in favour of human creativity in the age of AI. With participation expected from multiple countries, the initiative aims to set a new global benchmark in creative contests. The Giant Hunt is not just a contest; India attempts to create the world’s largest anime art movement. For further information, visit www.thegianthunt.com