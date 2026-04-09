IICT launches nationwide AI programme

The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) has announced its nationwide AI programme, AI Skills House, offering an opportunity for students, creators, developers, and working professionals to build foundational AI skills.

The programme will provide attendees with guidance across key AI concepts, combined with hands-on project-based learning, strategic thinking, and brainstorming sessions. It is designed to enable participants to build, test, and create, while bridging the gap between academic knowledge and industry requirements.

Open to a broad range of participants across different experience levels, the programme is offered free of cost, with limited seats available and registrations expected to close soon.