Geo Seed Games reveals ‘Never Wither’ playtest dates and details

Never Wither, an open-world survival crafting video game, will hold its first playtest from 29 May to 1 June 2026, beginning at 6:00 PM PT (Pacific time). Developed by Geo Seed Games, an independent studio, this action-adventure RPG (Role-Playing Game) will offer players a limited-time, limited-capacity preview featuring approximately three to five hours of gameplay.

During the playtest, players will explore the game’s first playable region, the valley, in single-player mode. The experience includes building homesteads, taming more than a dozen creatures, and taking on four powerful bosses.

The valley is a lush and vibrant land filled with fantastical creatures. However, a dark corruption originating from the world tree has begun to spread, twisting the natural balance. Players must embark on a journey of exploration and purification, becoming the land’s last hope.

Collect creatures, incarnate, and fight

Players will encounter a variety of beings, beasts, nature spirits, elemental creatures, and the mysterious claws. By incarnating into these companions, players can harness their unique abilities and combat skills to defeat enemies and bosses through strategic gameplay.

Train companions, defeat foes

Never Wither players can build and train a powerful team, equip gear, unlock spells, and overcome increasingly challenging enemies as they progress through the valley.

After encountering rare, special individuals with unique appearances or traits, players can manage their residents and evolve their survival camp into a thriving, prosperous home.

Build temples, manage settlements

Players can gather resources and unleash their creativity to construct grand, fully functional temples. Companions are vital: they will gather, transport, farm, and defend against threats. Some can even transform into unique buildings. Players can manage residents and evolve their survival camp into a thriving, prosperous home.

Establish clans, expand territory

In Edda, players won’t be alone. They can form clans with friends to build a powerful kingdom, engage in intense battles, and seize fertile territories.

Registration for the Never Wither playtest is now open. Participants can request access via their official page on Steam.