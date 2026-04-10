Apple TV drops trailer for upcoming series ‘My Brother the Minotaur’

An epic folktale, mystery, and mythic adventure My Brother the Minotaur is set to premiere globally on 24 April, exclusively on Apple TV.

The series follows a young Minotaur half bull, half human who lives among humans alongside his brother. Joined by a close group of friends, he sets out to uncover the mysteries of his past and embrace his destiny, all while confronting dark forces that threaten his journey. Along the way, he faces challenges of identity and belonging, ultimately discovering the importance of finding where he truly fits and the people who make him feel at home.

My Brother the Minotaur is directed by Maurice Joyce, created by Donal Mangan, and written by Mark Hodkinson. Gerry Shirren and Fionnuala Deane serve as executive producers on the show, with producers John McDaid, Nora Twomey, Tomm Moore, Paul Young and Nuria Blanco.

The voice cast features Brian Cox (Aqua Teen Hunger Force), Michael Sheen (National Theatre Live: Nye), Paul Kaye (Game of Thrones), Billie Boullet (A Small Light), T’Nia Miller (The Mighty Nein), Billy Jenkins (Peaky Blinders), Ely Solan (Vikings: Valhalla) and Luciana Akpobaro (The Worst Witch)

The series My Brother the Minotaur is a production of Dog Ears and Cartoon Saloon.