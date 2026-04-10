James Harden’s signature beard takes center stage in AI-based animated short from Utopai Studios

Utopai Studios, known for producing long-form cinematic content using its in-house AI technology, Pai, has partnered with NBA star player James Harden to create a short animated video inspired by his iconic beard.

Pai is a pioneering long-form cinematic AI storytelling engine designed to transform written stories and scripts into multi-scene 3D animated films. It features capabilities such as character locking, ensuring visual consistency by maintaining identical character identities across multiple scenes and shots.

The collaboration began when members of Harden’s team were introduced to the studio’s exclusive cinematic AI platform and brought it to his attention. It started with a simple introduction and quickly evolved into a creative collaboration, with Harden completing an initial video and now returning for a second highlighting its growing appeal as a storytelling tool for professionals.

“I love playing around on Pai,” said Harden. “We were able to cook up this animated short about my beard real quick. It’s been fun working with Utopai Studios and we got more on the way.”

The animated short is now available on Harden’s social media platforms, including Instagram and X.