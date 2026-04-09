Netflix confirms actress Amanda Seyfried to voice Cinderella for ‘Steps’ 

Netflix has announced that Amanda Seyfried, an Academy Award nominee and recipient of both Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy awards, will voice the role of Cinderella in its forthcoming animated fairytale film Steps.

Seyfried is known for her performances in Mank and The Dropout. The film is scheduled to premiere later this year on the platform, offering a new interpretation of the classic story.

The film offers a reimagining of the traditional Cinderella story, shifting the focus to the stepsisters who take centre stage. In this version, Seyfried’s Cinderella joins forces with her siblings in an adventure bringing a twist on the familiar tale.

Synopsis of the film: Think you know Cinderella’s infamous stepsisters? This story turns that perception on its head. When the misunderstood Lilith is accused of disrupting the Royal Ball with a stolen magic wand, she inadvertently transforms her sister Margot into a frog and leaves the kingdom vulnerable to a prince-obsessed rival. To restore order, Lilith must join forces with Cinderella and an unexpectedly charming troll, embarking on a quest to save the realm, mend the fractured fairy tale, and show that even those labelled as villains deserve their chance at a happy ending.

Director Alyce Tzue said, “Seyfried has this incredible ability to make her characters specific and relatable, and we absolutely needed that when taking on a character that’s as legendary as Cinderella. We wanted to create a modern heroine complete with flaws and coping mechanisms, and Amanda immediately understood the task. Her portrayal of Cinderella is hilarious and heartbreaking and, most importantly, refreshingly human.”

Director John Ripa shared, “Seyfried has been an absolute joy to work with. She brings a level of experience and passion that inspires us to dig even deeper into the character. Her process of honing in on emotions, the control she has over her voice, it all comes together to give Cinderella a depth and humour we could’ve never imagined.”

Steps from Netflix Animation Studios was produced at NAS Sydney and NAS Vancouver. Produced by Amy Poehler, Jane Hartwell and Kim Lessing, the animated film is set to premiere on Netflix in 2026.