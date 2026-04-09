Esports Nations Cup 2026 to debut in Riyadh with 16-game lineup this November

The Esports Nations Cup 2026 (ENC) is set to debut in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from 2 to 29 November 2026.

Esports Foundation (EF) today confirmed the complete 16-game lineup for the competition. More than 100,000 players are expected to compete in hundreds of qualification events across 100 markets, representing their nations and territories at the global stage.

The ENC 2026 edition will feature 16 game titles, reflecting the diversity of global esports: Apex Legends, Chess, Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, EA Sports FC, Fatal Fury, Honor of Kings, League of Legends, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Pubg: Battlegrounds, Pubg Mobile, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Rocket League, Street Fighter 6, Trackmania, and Valorant.

Nodwin Gaming, a global leader in gaming, esports, and youth entertainment, has been selected as India’s national team partner for the tournament. The company will lead the nationwide qualifiers, spearhead team formation, mobilise grassroots and competitive communities, support coaches across game titles, and coordinate with publishers, clubs, and ecosystem stakeholders to establish the pathways needed for Indian players to represent the country on the global stage.

“The full ENC 2026 games lineup wasn’t built around the biggest titles alone, but to create the broadest possible footprint,” said EF chief games officer Fabian Scheuermann.

“No single game can do that – different titles reach different regions and communities, and bringing them together is what makes the ENC truly open. The same applies to national reach: some titles open pathways in a few countries, some extend across dozens. Working hand-in-hand with our partners, we’re creating a shared stage for millions of people, opening opportunities for talent to break through and giving communities a reason to rally behind their teams, bringing esports to every corner of the world,” he added.

The ENC introduces nation-based competition to the global esports calendar in a structured and recurring format, enabling countries and territories to organise their teams, develop talent pathways, and compete on a global stage.

The ENC is backed by a US $45 million (approximately Rs 416 crore) funding commitment, including a US $20 million (approximately Rs 185 crore) prize pool paid directly to players and coaches across 16 titles. With equal pay per player and coach for the same finishing position, first place awards US $50,000 (approximately Rs 46 lakh) per player, with US $30,000 (approximately Rs 28 lakh) for second place and US $15,000 (approximately Rs 14 lakh) for third place, ensuring a consistent and transparent prize structure across the competition.