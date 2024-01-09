In 2021, Mark Zuckerberg unveiled his vision of the metaverse. The tech giant promised that the groundbreaking project would be the successor of the mobile internet. “The defining quality of the metaverse will be a feeling of presence,” Zuckerberg said when changing his company’s name from Facebook to Meta, demonstrating his commitment to his vision. According to him, “feeling truly present with other people” is social technology’s ultimate dream and the key concept at the heart of the metaverse.

To achieve this, the company would allow the public to inhabit a series of digital environments for a variety of purposes, be it attending work meetings, socialising, learning, shopping, or playing games. Yet, in 2024, Zuckerberg’s utopian vision seems in trouble as public interests have moved away from virtual and augmented reality to artificial intelligence. So, what is the current state of the metaverse, and what can be expected in the near future?

Revamping horizon worlds

Horizon Worlds, Meta’s venture into the realm of social VR, aimed to revolutionise social interaction by offering users a network where they could create personalised avatars and engage with others. While positioned as the company’s flagship game, Horizon Worlds faced several challenges that hindered its success. Mixed reviews surfaced, highlighting issues such as bugs and an unappealing environment that detracted from the overall user experience.

Despite initial ambitions, the user base struggled to gain traction as well, with fewer than 200,000 monthly players by late 2022. A recent investigation by YouTuber Jarvis Johnson revealed a further drop, with less than 1,000 English-speaking daily users on the platform.

However, Meta remains committed to revitalising Horizon Worlds, investing in an overhaul of the VR platform’s infrastructure during the latter half of 2023. It has also established an in-house studio named Ouro Interactive, focused on crafting first-party virtual reality games.

From online casinos to popular video games

Four years after the release of Meta’s Oculus Quest headset, Meta Quest’s content library has significantly expanded to include a series of video games, apps and online casinos in addition to Horizon Worlds.

For example, iGaming – a series of activities that involve sports betting, online casinos, and esports on the internet – has quickly grown into a billionaire industry propelled by the proliferation and advancement of technology. Meta has taken advantage of its popularity and users can try now the new Metaverse casino experience. This is, essentially, apps and games that give players the opportunity to immerse themselves in a realistic casino environment and socialise with others without having to leave their homes.

Meta has also added a series of VR games linked to popular IPs, including The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Resident Evil 4 VR, Assassin’s Creed Nexus, Iron Man VR, and Among Us VR. The warm reception of these and other titles has led the company to continue expanding its catalog, with new titles set to be released in the coming months.

Apple Vision Pro and other competitors

Another obstacle faced by Zuckerberg’s Metaverse vision is the introduction of a strong competitor. Released at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2023, the Apple Vision Pro, priced at $3,499, seeks to redefine mixed reality. Not classified as traditional AR or VR, the headset introduces innovative control methods like eye tracking, voice commands, and intuitive gestures. Users will be able to see all their apps displayed on a virtual screen and capture photos and videos in 3D.

Google is reportedly teaming up with Samsung to build an AR headset that will be released in summer 2024. However, no further details are known.

It isn’t clear how Meta will respond to its competitors. The rumoured Meta Quest 4 Pro is, however, expected to be the company’s advanced VR headset, featuring a potent processor, micro-OLED display, higher resolution, and improved comfort. Media reports have hinted at a collaboration with LG for the Quest 4 Pro, possibly incorporating micro-OLED display technology akin to the Apple Vision Pro.

Meta is also working on Flamera, a forthcoming mixed-reality headset, that employs “Light Field Passthrough” technology. Through a grid of apertures strategically positioned between cameras and sensors, it achieves optimal light capture, accurately replicating surroundings and recording distance and motion as users shift their gaze.

To conclude, while Zuckerberg’s vision of the Metaverse has faced obstacles such as the lukewarm reception of World Horizons, the company continues doubling down on its efforts through Meta Quest’s various apps and games. In the wake of competitors such as Apple Vision Pro, it is also on the lookout for developing headsets and technologies to maintain its relevance in the marketplace.