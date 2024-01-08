Ampverse DMI’s collegiate esports IP, College Rivals, is set to introduce its seven-video marketing series. This series showcases a fusion of gaming, music, and pop culture. Its first video release of the seven-video series features popular entertainer, Tanmay Bhat.

The video series will be featured on College Rivals’ social media channels. They will be showcased on the social media platforms of content creators and players like, Tanmay Bhat, Scout, and Mortal for the vibrant gaming community to see and enjoy. This mockumentary showcases a true conversation between the team and the work that goes behind a successful campaign.

The production agency behind the mockumentary series, Zero Begins Films founder Dhruv Sachdev commented, “Truly excited for this campaign – where esports, music, and pop culture collide in a groundbreaking way. Engaging in this campaign has been an invaluable learning curve for us. As a team, we can’t wait for the audience to witness this innovative showcase. All we can say is stay tuned and watch!”

Throughout this series, the Ampverse team is being shown brainstorming ways to captivate the interest of the gaming and esports community. This is joined by two of the most prominent esports figures in the industry, Scout and Mortal. In the initial segments of the series, Mortal makes an entrance, contributing his tactics to establish a connection with the gaming community in India. In the latter half of the series, the viewers will witness Scout’s understanding of gaming culture.