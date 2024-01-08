Dr Samantha Moore has been appointed as head of the programme for MA Animation within the School of Communication at the Royal College of Art (RCA). The programme cultivates critical thinking to examine social and cultural issues by embracing experimentation and creativity and is renowned for its artistic excellence, director-led approach and innovative risk-taking.



Royal College of Art vice-chancellor Dr Paul Thompsonm commented, “I am delighted to announce that Dr Samantha Moore will be head of programme on the Royal College of Art’s Animation MA programme. Dr Moore has made a significant contribution to the college since joining as senior tutor (Research) in 2021 and her expertise, research focus and cross-disciplinary collaborative practice will be an asset to our students in both the School of Communication and the RCA as a whole.”



Dr Moore said of her new role at the RCA, “I am delighted to lead RCA Animation, after having worked as a senior tutor on the programme with professor Suzanne Buchan for two years.I look forward to consolidating development in this vibrant and exciting form, where the only constant is interdisciplinary curiosity and the wide-ranging nature and impact of the animated outcome. Animation may provide singular perspectives but it is essentially collaborative. Together with an amazing team of internationally recognised and artistically engaged staff – tutors, technicians and guest speakers – I want to create an inclusive and diverse educational space where students can transform their research-led studio-based practice.”

Formerly a senior tutor (Research) in Animation at the Royal College of Art since 2021, Moore is an animator and researcher with an interest in documentary, science, and practice research. Moore’s research and practice use animation to document the invisible, particularly in scientific arenas. Her PhD explored how animation can document perceptual brain states, with a collaboratively ethnographic methodology.

In addition to her role at the RCA, she is an associate professor of animation at University College Volda, Norway, and the co-editor of Animation Practice, Process & Production, Intellect Press Journal, with Dr Miriam Harris (Auckland University of Technology).