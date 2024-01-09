VFX and animation company Cinesite recently announced its long-term partnership with UK’s multi-sensory art experience creator Frameless. This union coincides with the launch of Cinesite’s immersive division.

Following months of collaboration, two artworks have been brought to life by them for the first-time, enabling visitors to fully immerse themselves in the essence of the masterpieces.

“With the immersive entertainment industry valued at more than £45.7 billion in 2020 and growing rapidly Cinesite is expertly positioned to work with creative IP owners and brands to elevate the impact of their imagined worlds,” said Cinesite London general manager Joce Capper.

The first piece to be added to the Frameless experience since launch last year, is a Rembrandt seascape, which can now be seen in Frameless’ largest gallery The World Around Us. “Creating convincing real-world FX was vital to convey the power of the storm. Simulation techniques were used to create controllable open water – wave height, frequency, fine spray and run off. Haze passes were added to backlight the water and spray,” the companies said.

The second artwork is Monet’s Boat on the Seine near Jeufosse. Animators and FX artists brought the 19th century impressionist masterpiece to life. From the rippling water and the paddling of the oars, to the light shimmering on the water and butterflies fluttering across the meadows, the team was committed to bringing to life the serene scene from the Seine, as if the artist was there, the companies said.

“As one of Monet’s lesser known pieces this artwork has always been for me a really underrated piece, and one that has rarely been spoken about, so we knew we’d be introducing many of our visitors to it for the first time,” said Frameless creative director Ryan Atwood. “We’ve been obsessing about retaining the nuances of the original from the serenity of the landscape to the incredible lighting effect that Monet achieved with his brushstrokes, all working together to provide a rare moment of reflection in an often-chaotic world. Front of mind throughout the creative process has been imagining just what Monet was thinking when he created this masterpiece and how he wanted the work to make people feel.”

“Working with Cinesite gives us the opportunity to take Frameless London to the next level, working with world-class masters of effects and plugging them into our space,” said said Frameless creative CEO Richard Relton. “This process has been about exploring how we can harness the film experience of the team to enhance our overall storytelling capabilities and the level of detail and effects in the artworks, really investing in the emotional connection our visitors can have with the work. The results are spectacular and this is just the start of what is an extremely exciting phase for Frameless, enabling us to take Hollywood style effects into the world of art.”

Cinesite is in discussions with other creative IP owners and brands to elevate the impact of its imagined worlds. Projects will span virtual, physical and mixed realities, location-based entertainment and theme park rides and attractions.