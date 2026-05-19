Tathastu Techno Solution & SideFX bring procedural VFX innovation to centre stage at VAM Summit x Content Hub 2026

From Left to Right: Benjamin Newsom, Anand Bhanushali, Shajy Thomas, Bharanidharan TN, Venu Victor, Hiral Joraval and John Moncrief

Tathastu Techno Solution, in collaboration with SideFX, concluded a successful showcase at VAM Summit x Content Hub 2026, bringing together artists, studios, students, educators, and industry professionals for a series of insightful sessions focused on the future of visual effects, procedural workflows, and creative technology.

As part of the showcase, Tathastu Techno Solution curated two key sessions that offered attendees a blend of industry insight, technical knowledge, and real-world production experience. Let’s talk Houdini brought together industry experts for an engaging panel discussion on procedural workflows, AI integration, evolving production pipelines, artist growth, and the future of VFX and animation.

From L to R: Benjamin Newsom, Nikitha Gaikwad; From R-L: John Moncrief and Chetan Jain

Bhooth Bangla VFX Breakdown, presented with WRC Studios, offered audiences an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the making of the film’s visual effects, exploring production challenges, simulations, and Houdini driven workflows used in the project. The sessions saw strong engagement from students, professionals, studios, and creative enthusiasts, creating meaningful discussions around technology, storytelling, and the future of content creation.

Speaking on the success of the showcase, Tathastu Techno Solution founder Chetan Jain said: “VAM 2026 has been a great platform for bringing together artists, studios, and technology leaders under one roof. The response across our sessions reflects the growing interest in advanced workflows and industry-driven learning within India’s VFX community. Through our collaboration with SideFX, we look forward to continuing to support artists and studios with the tools, exposure, and knowledge needed for the evolving industry.”

“It was exciting to see such strong engagement from artists and students throughout VAM. The level of curiosity, technical understanding, and creative ambition coming from India’s VFX community is truly inspiring,” said SideFX academic sales & certification manager John Moncrieff.

“The conversations and interactions throughout the event reflected a growing enthusiasm for procedural workflows and modern production techniques. We are excited to continue supporting this community alongside Tathastu Techno Solution,” shared SideFX sales & account manager Benjamin Newsom.

The showcase at VAM Summit x Content Hub 2026 created a strong platform for conversations around evolving production pipelines, emerging technologies, and the growing role of Houdini across film, gaming, advertising, and immersive content. With packed sessions and active participation from attendees, the event reflected the increasing momentum of procedural workflows within India’s VFX ecosystem.