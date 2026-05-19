MetaShot and Yudiz Solutions unveil world’s first smart Pickleball experience

Bengaluru-based sports-tech and gaming startup MetaShot has partnered with NSE-listed game development company Yudiz Solutions to launch the world’s first smart Pickleball game for MetaShot’s motion gaming console, set to launch in the US in quarter third of FY26 followed by India.

Known for combining real sports movements with virtual gameplay, MetaShot was previously featured on Shark Tank India. This fast integration showcases how external studios can easily build motion-based gaming experiences using MetaShot’s technology.

The partnership is also a major step for MetaShot as it opens its motion gaming platform and software development kit (SDK) to an external game development studio for the first time. After recording 115 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in FY26, the company is now expanding its platform for third-party developers and sports gaming experiences.

The launch is also part of MetaShot’s larger expansion plans, which include new partnerships, more sports titles, and a developer funding programme. The announcement comes after MetaShot’s cricket game crossed five million completed matches, highlighting the growing popularity of immersive sports gaming experiences.

“Partnering with MetaShot to build the world’s first smart Pickleball experience is an exciting opportunity for us as a gaming studio,” stated Yudiz Solutions CEO Chirag Leuva. “What stood out immediately was the strength of the platform and how quickly we were able to bring a completely new motion-based sports experience to life on it. This collaboration represents a larger shift in gaming, where studios can now build experiences that combine real-world movement with connected gameplay at scale.”

MetaShot CEO Prince Thomas expressed, “Our partnership and the opportunity to open the MetaShot platform to Yudiz Solutions is a significant moment for us as a company. Over the last few years, we’ve built and validated the platform through cricket, and this partnership is the first real example of how third-party studios can create entirely new experiences on top of our motion gaming ecosystem. Pickleball felt like the perfect category to begin with given its global momentum and community- driven appeal.”

The launch comes as Pickleball continues to grow rapidly across the world, with the sport gaining popularity among 50 million players globally and seeing strong growth from US $2.2 billion in 2024 to US $9.1 billion by 2034, at a 15.3 per cent CAGR. In India alone, active players have surged nearly 300 per cent in three years, with courts growing 10 to 12x across the country.

MetaShot expands its platform globally, the company plans to partner with more studios and developers to bring new sports games and immersive experiences to its motion gaming ecosystem.