Studio 100 International takes animated comedy  ‘Living Wild’ to Mifa

Studio 100 International has come on board as a worldwide distributor for Living Wild, the new high-energy 2D animated comedy-adventure from Gaumont Animation.

The 52 x 11’ series, targeting kids aged six to 11, will be presented at MIFA in Annecy this June, with delivery scheduled for fall 2026. Backed by leading broadcasters France Télévisions and RAI, and co-produced with Enanimation and Toonz Media Group, the series is supported by a strong European broadcast base and an international production partnership.

“Living Wild hits a sweet spot: bold comedy with real emotional grounding. It’s wild, crazy, and incredibly funny, but at its heart, the series is about connection, resilience, and figuring things out when nothing goes to plan. We’re excited to join this hilarious road trip and bring Living Wild to audiences around the world,” said Studio 100 International global distribution head Dorian Bühr.

Synopsis of Living Wild reads: Three pampered pets. Zero survival skills. One mission: get home. When a ditsy cat, a goofy dog, and a bossy bird from the big city suddenly find themselves stranded in the wilderness, they are completely out of their depth. No Wi-Fi. No snacks. No clue.

Meet Tiny Head, Ird, and Chopper – an unlikely trio forced to navigate the great outdoors together. Surviving the wild isn’t about having the perfect plan. It’s about trial and error, ridiculous ideas, and learning – often the hard way – that even your best plan can still go spectacularly wrong. In the end, it’s their growing friendship that keeps them going… even when everything else fails.

Living Wild taps into a universal kids’ fantasy: what happens when comfort disappears and chaos takes over? The premise is straightforward: three pampered city pets are suddenly forced to survive in the wilderness, far removed from everything they know. The result is a fast-paced comedy built on constant missteps, physical humour, and escalating chaos.

What distinguishes Living Wild is its balance of high-energy slapstick and character-driven storytelling. The series leans into strong comedic contrasts – urban versus wild, control versus unpredictability – while grounding its narrative in themes of friendship, resilience, and adaptability. The show from Gaumont Animation is positioned as a strong fit for both broadcasters and streaming platforms.

