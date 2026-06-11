Tathastu Academy partners with Frameboxx to expand Houdini training across India

Tathastu Academy, India’s premier Houdini-focused training institution, has announced a strategic partnership with Frameboxx, one of the country’s most established animation and VFX education networks. Supported by SideFX, the creators of Houdini, the collaboration aims to make world-class procedural VFX education more accessible and equip students with the skills required by modern production studios.

As procedural workflows continue to gain prominence across the global entertainment industry, Houdini has emerged as one of the most sought-after tools in visual effects, animation, gaming, motion graphics and virtual production. Recognising this industry shift, Tathastu Academy and Frameboxx have joined forces to create a stronger learning ecosystem that bridges the gap between education and industry requirements.

The partnership combines Tathastu Academy’s specialised expertise in Houdini education with Frameboxx’s extensive reach and long-standing legacy in creative technology training. Through the collaboration, the organisations aim to provide aspiring artists with industry-relevant learning experiences, mentorship opportunities, and hands-on exposure to advanced production workflows.

“We’re excited to support the partnership between Tathastu Academy and Frameboxx,” said SideFX academic sales & certification manager John Moncrieff. “As the demand for Houdini talent continues to grow globally, collaborations like these play an important role in helping students develop the skills needed for the future of VFX. We look forward to supporting this initiative and the next generation of artists it will inspire.”

Commenting on the partnership, Tathastu Academy founder Chetan Jain said the academy has always focused on preparing artists for the future of the industry. “At Tathastu Academy, our vision has always been to prepare artists for where the industry is headed, not where it has been. Houdini is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of modern VFX pipelines, and through our partnership with Frameboxx, we are excited to make specialised Houdini education accessible to a much larger community of aspiring artists across India. Together, we are building a pathway for future-ready talent.”

Frameboxx founder Rajesh Turakhia said the collaboration would help students develop skills that are increasingly in demand across global studios.

“The future belongs to artists who can adapt to evolving technologies and workflows. Our partnership with Tathastu Academy allows us to bring advanced Houdini training and procedural thinking to students across our network, helping them develop skills that are increasingly in demand across global studios. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will create for aspiring creators and give the industry much-needed well-trained Houdini artists,” Turakhia further mentioned.

Beyond technical training, the collaboration will focus on building a vibrant learning community, encouraging industry engagement and creating stronger connections between education and employment opportunities. By aligning learning outcomes with real-world production requirements, the partners aim to equip students with both the creative and technical expertise needed to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving media landscape.

The initiative is further strengthened by the support of SideFX, whose ongoing commitment to education and innovation has played a significant role in driving Houdini’s adoption across some of the world’s leading studios and creative teams. Together, Tathastu Academy, Frameboxx and SideFX are committed to nurturing the next generation of creators and strengthening India’s position as a global hub for visual effects, animation and procedural content creation.