Paramount Pictures unveils new trailer for ‘Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie’ 

Paramount Pictures has unveiled the action-packed new trailer for Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie, set to enter the Indian theatres on 28 August 2026, releasing in both English and Hindi.

The film will offer fans an exciting first look at a prehistoric adventure filled with roaming dinosaurs, daring rescues, and larger-than-life challenges. Blending heart, humour, and high-stakes action, the film follows the beloved rescue pups as they embark on their most thrilling mission yet, navigating a world where danger and discovery await around every corner.

When a mysterious storm causes the Paw Patrol’s ship to crash on an uncharted tropical island inhabited by dinosaurs, the heroic pups find themselves on their most extraordinary adventure yet. There, they meet Rex, a resourceful pup who has spent years stranded on the island and has become an expert on its prehistoric inhabitants.

However, the island’s fragile ecosystem is soon threatened when the Paw Patrol’s longtime rival, Mayor Humdinger, launches a reckless mining operation in search of valuable natural resources. His actions inadvertently trigger the eruption of a dormant volcano, putting the island and its dinosaur population in grave danger. Faced with their biggest challenge yet, the paw patrol must embark on a series of daring, dino-sized rescue missions to stop Humdinger and save the island before disaster strikes.

The newly released trailer for Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie transports audiences to a mysterious tropical island inhabited by dinosaurs, where the Paw Patrol team becomes stranded following a powerful storm.