Netflix released the main trailer and key art for ‘Human Vapor,’ premiering worldwide on 2 July 

Netflix has released the main trailer and official key art for Human Vapor, a new Japanese thriller series set to premiere globally on 2 July. The eight-episode drama reimagines Toho’s 1960 sci-fi classic The Human Vapor, transforming the iconic story into a contemporary suspense epic with an entirely original narrative.

The project marks the first collaboration between Netflix and Toho, bringing together acclaimed filmmakers from Japan and South Korea for a fresh take on one of Japanese cinema’s most memorable genre properties.

Human Vapor is created, written, and executive produced by Yeon Sang-ho, the visionary filmmaker behind internationally acclaimed titles including Train to Busan, Hellbound, and Parasyte: The Grey. Directing the series is Shinzo Katayama, known for his dark and psychologically intense work on Gannibal, Siblings of the Cape, and Missing.

Inspired by Toho’s 1960 film directed by Ishiro Honda and written by Takeshi Kimura, the series expands the original concept into a large-scale thriller exploring fear, power, and social collapse. The cast is led by acclaimed Japanese actors Shun Oguri, Yu Aoi, and Suzu Hirose, alongside Kento Hayashi, Uta Uchida, and Yutaka Takenouchi.

All eight episodes of the series will begin streaming worldwide exclusively on Netflix on 2 July 2026.