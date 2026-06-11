Jali Research to showcase the latest facial animation technology at Annecy 2026

Jali Research has announced a series of demonstrations and presentations at the International Animation Film Market (Mifa), held alongside Annecy International Annecy Film Festival in Annecy, France, taking place from 21 to 27 June 2026, in Annecy, France.

The company will showcase its latest performance-driven facial animation technology, highlighting how studios and creators are using its tools to streamline animation pipelines and create expressive digital characters for feature animation, video games, and immersive media. Demonstrations at Mifa will include updates to Jali’s software suite, including faster processing, improved animation quality, enhanced support for stylised and non-human characters, and expanded workflow capabilities.

“Annecy is where the global animation community comes together,” said Jali Research co-founder and CEO Sarah Watling. “Our mission has always been to develop artist-centric tools, powerful automations, and production-ready efficiencies for large-scale implementation and craft-centric animation houses alike, and we are thrilled to return this year and have planned a number of events and opportunities to engage with the animation community here.”

As part of its Annecy presence, Jali will host a special Mifa presentation titled- The Performance Layer with filmmaker Jesu Medina, exploring how the company’s technology was used throughout the production of Medina’s animated short film When the Moon Sings, marking Jali’s first official film credit.

In addition, Jali will serve as the key sponsor of the Mifa Video Game Cinematics and Trailers Competition, where it will present the jury prize to the winning entry. The company said its involvement reflects its continued commitment to supporting artists and studios shaping the future of animation and interactive entertainment.