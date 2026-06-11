No one was making games about early parenthood; Julie Bjørnskov changed that

Danish game developer Julie Normann Bjørnskov has released an expanded demo of Escape the Baby Alarm on Steam ahead of Steam Next Fest, which will run from 15 to 22 June 2026.

The hand-drawn puzzle adventure transforms the chaos, exhaustion, and small victories of early parenthood into a series of surreal escape room puzzles, exploring a subject rarely addressed in video games. Alongside the demo release, a new trailer offers a glimpse into the emotional highs and lows of raising young children, from sleepless mornings to the fears and uncertainties that often accompany parenthood.

“I was so full of emotions after maternity leave. There was the lack of sleep, the chaos I found myself in, and a burning desire to be creative again and express myself,” said Bjørnskov. “But the only things in my head were bedtimes, diaper changes, confusion, and doing everything I could to make sure my children were thriving. There wasn’t any space left… but maybe that wasn’t a problem. Maybe I could turn it into something rarely seen in video games: an honest game about being a parent.”

According to Bjørnskov, Escape the Baby Alarm is intended as both a tribute to parents and a celebration of the work involved in raising children.

Drawing directly from real-life parenting experiences, the game’s puzzles present familiar situations through a surreal lens. Players encounter misplaced shoes in refrigerators, cluttered bathroom counters transformed into obstacle courses, and boxes of chocolates smashed open in moments of exhaustion-fuelled frustration. Other puzzles explore the overwhelming flood of often contradictory parenting advice, where every suggestion seems valid yet none fit perfectly together.

The game adopts a calm approach, with no points systems or time pressure, allowing players to progress at their own pace. Bjørnskov said this design choice reflects the emotional nature of the subject matter and encourages players to engage with it without added stress.

Inspired by magical realism, the game treats the sleepless haze of early parenthood as an escape room where reality and the subconscious blur together and ordinary situations become strange and dreamlike.

At its core, Escape the Baby Alarm explores a question familiar to many new parents: Am I doing this right? The story gradually builds through moments of chaos and tenderness before culminating in a confrontation with the ‘Am I a Good Mother?’ monster that lies at the heart of the experience.

The expanded demo is now available on Steam ahead of Steam Next Fest.