Tata Play Binge adds anime OTT platform Animax

Tata Play Binge has partnered with Asia’s leading Japanese anime network, Animax. Tata Play Binge subscribers will now be enjoying anime content at the touch of a button, through this partnership.

“The growing affinity of Indian viewers towards newer content genres, like K-dramas, sports, gaming and others is reassuring, as it opens up many opportunities for content curators like us. With Animax’s support, we are adding another genre to our growing bouquet of content spread – anime,” said Tata Play chief commercial and content officer Pallavi Puri. “Tata Play Binge viewers will now have a huge selection of popular anime content available to them at one place. With its vast mix of popular OTT apps and a wide range of content offerings, Tata Play Binge ensures that viewers derive maximum value from their subscription.”

Earlier, KC Global Media (which owns the Animax network) and Indian entertainment destination Prime Video, announced the launch of the Japanese entertainment pack, Animax+GEM on Prime Video Channels in India.

Talking about this new partnership with Tata Play Binge, KC Global Media co-founder, CEO and president George Chien said, “We are thrilled to announce another strategic launch in India, working with Tata Play to launch Animax for the legion of passion anime fans. With its broad scope and all-embracing approach to content delivery, Tata Play is an ideal partner for us to expand and connect our worldwide archive of Japanese anime tiles to more anime fans across their platform, while sharing this beloved genre to new viewers as well.”

Viewers will get to enjoy fan favourite anime blockbusters like Kuroko’s Basketball, Yashahime: Half Demon Princess, Black Clover, Naruto, Haikyu!! and others. Titles loved by tweens like Y School Heroes will also be available to reach different age groups.

Subscribers also get to explore exclusive titles like Fruits Basket, Rent-a-Girlfriend, Orient, Black Clover, Naruto and numerous others. The platform will bring multiple hours of fresh programming to global anime enthusiasts’ providing access to the most exciting content.

Animax will join other popular OTT platforms on Tata Play Binge like Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, ZEE5, Fuse+, Hallmark, MX Player, PTC Play, Lionsgate Play, Aha, VROTT, STAGE, Sun NXT, ReelDrama, Chaupal, Namma Flix, Planet Marathi, manoramaMAX, iStream, Tarang Plus, Hungama Play, FanCode, ShemarooMe, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON, Travelxp, DocuBay, ShortsTV, Playflix, KliKK along with gaming.

Content from all these platforms is available to the viewers of Tata Play Binge through a single subscription and a single user interface. Additionally, Netflix can be availed as a combo pack with DTH channels for all Tata Play DTH subscribers whereas Amazon Prime Video content can be accessed as an add-on by all Tata Play Binge subscribers, who also have the DTH connection. Viewers can enjoy all 30 apps on smartphones, large-screen connected devices through LG, Samsung and Android smart TV’s, Desktop, Laptop, Tablets, Tata Play edition of the Amazon FireTV Stick and the official website of Tata Play Binge.