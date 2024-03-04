Anima 2024 honours some amazing works of animation, here’s the winner list

From 23 February to 3 March, Brussels buzzed with the magic of animated films for a vibrant 10 days. Across five venues at Flagey, Marni, and Cinematek, the Brussels International Animation Film Festival – Anima, hosted a total of 150 screenings, attracting throngs of people of all ages, from children to adults. Anima 2024 saw a remarkable 11 per cent increase in overall attendance, with 50 sold-out screenings and a record-breaking 30,000 visitors in Brussels.

The number of films on offer (29 features and 260 shorts) and of guests (150) have never been so high either. The new digital playground gave nearly 2,500 children and adults the chance to play with new technologies, and the 28 screenings at Marni drew more than 4,000 spectators.

From 4 March, the Festival will kick off virtually throughout Belgium on the Sooner streaming platform. As the holidays continue for French-speaking children, Anima will still be taking place next week in many cinemas across Wallonia.

The winners of Anima Awards 2024 in various categories are:

The Jury for the International Feature Film Competition were KREŠIMIR ZUBČIĆ (Croatia), NIENKE DEUTZ (Netherlands) and MICHIEL PHILIPPAERTS (Belgium).

AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Sultana’s Dream by Isabel Herguera (ES/DE/IN) – “With its dreamy and playful esthetics this film took us along on the journey of the main character, exploring complex ideas about femininity and identity. Never explaining or lecturing, the film simultaneously moves like a fable and a poetic essay.”

AUDIENCE AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Peasants by DK Welchman and Hugh Welchman (PL/LT/RS)

The Jury members for the International Feature Film For Children Competition were OLIVIER CATHERIN (France), ERIC MONTCHAUD (France) and ALINE QUERTAIN (Belgium).

AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FOR CHILDREN

Chicken for Linda! by Chiara Malta and Sébastien Laudenbach (FR/IT) – “The jury praised the intelligence and subtlety of the screenplay, the formal daring and also the humour, which, combined with the delicately portrayed characters, is not inferior to the great Italian comedies. A vibrant, heartwarming film.”

AUDIENCE AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FOR CHILDREN

Chicken for Linda! by Chiara Malta and Sébastien Laudenbach (FR/IT)

The Jury members for the International Short Film Competition were BARRY PURVES (United Kingdom), STEVE HENDERSON (United Kingdom) and ROCIO ALVAREZ (Belgium/Spain).

GRAND PRIX ANIMA 2024 FOR BEST INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM provided by the Brussels-Capital Region (2.500 €)

Wander to Wonder by Nina Gantz (NL) – “An outstanding film which delves into the depths of human condition, masterfully delivering big ideas in a perfectly constructed small scale world with Wagnerian ambition, sublimely acted animation and dark humoured delivery.”

BEST STUDENT SHORT FILM

The White Night by Audrey Delepoulle (FR) – “A film that skilfully captures the action and drama of an epic battle against nature, telling a self contained story revelling in a carefully selected colour palette which projects its elemental force upon the audience.”

SPECIAL JURY AWARD

The Waiting by Volker Schlecht (DE) – “A film that delivers a powerful message revealing the fragility of the natural world whilst reminding us of our responsibility to take better care of it. The jury were all captivated by the metamorphic movement and craftsmanship that compliments the subject beautifully. “

SPECIAL JURY MENTION

Such Miracles Do Happen by Barbara Rupik (PL) – “An engrossing film unlike anything we’ve seen before which revelled in its mesmerising technique.”

AUDIENCE AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM

Les Pissenlits par la racine by Chloé Farr (FR)

ANIMATED NIGHT AUDIENCE AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM

My Name is Edgar and I Have a Cow by Filip DIVIAK (CZ/SK)

The Jury members for the International Short Film For Children Competition were OLIVIER CATHERIN (France), ERIC MONTCHAUD (France) and ALINE QUERTAIN (Belgium).

AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM FOR CHILDREN

Yuk! by Loïc Espuche (FR) – “A film that subtly tackles a question that concerns all human beings, at all ages, but which here evokes with mischief and tenderness the contradictory feelings of children about this mysterious kiss.”

SPECIAL JURY MENTION

To Be Sisters by Anne-Sophie Gousset and Clément Céard (FR) – “The jury gave a special mention to “Entre deux sœurs” for the emotion the film manages to evoke thanks to its delicate, sublime direction. A particularly tender film that touched us deeply.”

AUDIENCE AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM FOR CHILDREN

Battery Mommy by Seung-Bae Jeon (KR)

The Jury members for the National Short Film Competition were RAMAN DJAFARI (Germany), CATHERINE TOTEMS (France) and MURIEL ANDRIN (Belgium).

AWARD FOR BEST BELGIAN SHORT FILM provided by Sabam for Culture (2.500 €)

Beautiful Men by Nicolas Keppens (BE/FR/NL)- “A sock, thrown in deep rage, hits a wall and sinks to the ground where it lies in deflated anger and shame. This one amazing scene captures so much of the depth this story about brotherhood, toxic masculinity, hope and shame unravels. This film is a true gem. “

GRAND PRIX FOR BEST SHORT FILM OF THE FÉDÉRATION WALLONIE-BRUXELLES provided by the Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles (2.500 €)

Wild Tale by Aline Quertain (BE/FR)- “This film seduces the audience with its charming visual language. We expect to watch a sweet tale of friendship, between a bird and a beast, but we learn all too quickly about the pain of peer pressure, manipulation, self-sacrifice and abuse.”

AUTHOR AWARD provided by the SACD (2.500 €)

Drijf by Levi Stoops (BE)- “Floating on a piece of driftwood, through a seemingly infinite ocean, a couple desperately is looking for dolphins. The audience becomes desperate with them, following the disappointments and frustrations of their relationship with a stunning intensity. Hilarious, gory and painfully relatable.”

AWARD FOR BEST STUDENT SHORT FILM provided by Amplo (1.000 €)

Jan by Febe Van Avermaet (BE)- “A nervous man on a train, nervously missing what he knows and loves, daydreaming, transforming the world around him for comfort. This film is as funny as it is poetic and left us all feeling surprisingly touched watching a flock of geese fly off into the sky.”

SPECIAL JURY MENTION

Hervé’s Case by Luna Filippini (BE)- “A film about a morning routine, a day at the office and watching commercials with your pet… and yet it left us with a profound sense of depth and poetry. What a joy. We adored the playful writing, the humour and refreshing bravery of this film and we can’t wait to see more of this director.”

AUDIENCE AWARD FOR BEST BELGIAN SHORT FILM provided by La Loterie Nationale (2.500 €)

Muscle Man in : Metal Mayhem by Nicolas Gemoets (BE)

The whole list of prize-winning films can be found on the official event website. In 2025, Anima will take place from 28 February to 9 March.