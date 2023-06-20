Recently, JioTV delighted the Indian anime lovers by teaming up with KC Global Media, a renowned entertainment network, to launch Animax thus catering to the growing demand for anime in the market. Back in 2017, Sony had pulled the plug on Animax India. The current comeback on India’s one of the largest streaming platforms with 900 plus channels in 16 plus languages will take the best of Japanese anime to a larger audience.

Following the success of its relaunch, Animax aims to provide a wide range of captivating and diverse anime titles to fans across the country. Led by the experienced co-founder, president, and CEO George Chien, KC Global Media plans to bring premium content to Indian viewers, building on their extensive expertise in the Asian entertainment industry.

In a detailed interview with Animation Xpress, Chien speaks about their journey and their long-term plan for Animax.

1. How did your time as former executives at Sony affect the creation of KC Global Media, and what distinct viewpoints do you bring to the table as a result?

Chien: Having significantly grown some of the most popular digital and linear media brands around Asia in the past decades, Andy Kaplan (co-founder and chairman of KC Global Media Entertainment) and I believe in the long-term viability of bringing premium content to the region across both linear and streaming platforms. With our strong partnership with national media networks and broadcasters, we have grown our brands and expanded our channels by giving viewers and fans accessibility to their preferred entertainment from around the world, including Hollywood, Japan, and South Korean.

2. Can you offer any intriguing tales or little-known details regarding the history of Animax, which established itself across Southeast Asia and India?

Chien: Anime has had a growing fan base across Asia since the 2000s. When we founded KC Global Media in 2020, Animax was one of the brands we acquired that set our sights on scaling it to greater heights. When Animax was first introduced in India in 2004, it was the first anime channel in India to simulcast anime titles in the same week as Japan. Back then, anime was a new concept among Indian youths, garnering mixed interest in the genre. There were initial perceptions that anime was cartoons for kids, and the channel ceased broadcasting in 2020.

Over the years, the interest and demand for anime grew among multiple demographics, and through years of fans’ petition, KC Global Media launched Animax in India, partnering with the country’s largest streaming platform, JioTV.

3. Animax aired in India through Sony Pictures Entertainment until 2017. Later, till 2020, they attempted to Animax Asia HD on its digital platform, Sony LIV. But it did not get a good response. What do you think was the reason?

Chien: The entertainment industry is a dynamic and competitive landscape. The success of a channel could vary from an ever-changing market demand, adapting to technological changes, effective marketing, or curating the right content for the audience. At KC Global Media, our fans have been key, and we share our success and milestones with them since launching our channel.

4. How has been the reception of the Animax launch from the Indian market and audience? What is the long-term plan for Animax after this re-launch?

Chien: We are grateful for the overwhelming reception from the media and support from fans. Anime is growing bigger in India and viewers are more familiar with Animax’s brand offerings along with accessibility to watch more popular anime titles. The long-term plan for KC Global Media is to build on this growing trend and work closely with the anime community by fostering a space where fans can come together to celebrate their love for anime.

5. Animax, a Japanese anime channel, premiered on Reliance Industries’ JioTV on 7 Feb. How did this collaboration take place?

Chien: India holds a special place in our hearts, and we’ve always had our sights on bringing the best content to its audience. With the right market conditions coupled with India’s adaption and strong demand for digital and OTT content, we launched Animax by partnering with one of the biggest streaming partners in JioTV, to serve our fans in India.

6. Also, Animax content faced censorship in India. Please share something about it.

Chien: While we wish to maintain our fan’s viewing experience, we are required to adhere to the censorship guidelines and necessary regulations in India.

7. The classic anime titles are being aired in their original Japanese language with English subtitles. Do you plan to dub the shows or make use of some Indian vernacular languages?

Chien: For now, we will bring these popular anime titles in their original language to enhance the true fans’ viewer experience when watching their favourite anime shows. We know there are other platforms and destinations to enjoy anime. KC Global Media is not competing with these brands, Animax compliments their offerings.

8. How often do you plan to roll out new anime titles on Animax?

Chien: Our programming team is in daily talks with many studios. Getting the right titles to showcase them through our brand is what we focus on. Volume will be dependent on the supply available.

9. What plans does Animax have to offer more seasonal anime content in the near future? How does Animax see this trend, and what do you think about it given that several other streaming sites, like Crunchyroll, Muse Asia, and Ani-One Asia, simulcast anime titles on the same day as Japan?

Chien: Anime, like all popular content, has increased in demand, with different content providers competing to acquire rights for new anime titles. We also want to provide volume and diversified content to fans including highly rated and popular anime titles.

10. Do you think there is a danger of originality being lost in favour of formulae that increase profits? How would you characterise the situation of anime production in Japan right now?

Chien: While there are varying anime content offerings in the market, anime production in Japan will continue to thrive and maintain their standard of anime production. Japanese anime offers its unique storylines, thematic plots, action sequences, and character development. And this is why it remains popular, sustainable, and relatable to its fans. Japanese creators and studios are also known to stay true to their craft, and quality. As the global anime sector has also seen 3D computer graphics becoming mainstream, we can expect more studios investing substantially to develop more high-quality anime productions.

11. What do you think about the possible expansion of anime production in China, too?

Chien: There is a shift in demand for anime as more high-quality production from Chinese studios are catching the eyes of content buyers and streaming platforms. Such original productions have gained a huge fan base in China, and even in Japan, which is progressively disrupting an industry once dominated by Japanese anime studios.

12. Indian audiences consume anime content on digital platforms and kid’s broadcasting channels. Do you think Animax will be able to gain the attention of the anime lovers? How do you plan to stay ahead in the competition?

Chien: We are grateful to have a dedicated community of anime fans who help spread the word in promoting Animax across social media. Their passion and support for the genre inspire us to continue seeking the best anime content from around the world. We want to thank our fans for their unwavering support and will fulfil our brand promise through better anime programming and bringing content experiences to life across multimedia platforms.

13. Are there any future plans to make Animax a 24/7 channel on platforms other than Amazon Prime Video and JioTV to make it more widely available?

Chien: We are always ready to launch 24×7 channels whenever the formula is right. That formula includes timing coupled with supply and demand. Our unique ability to have direct relationships with the content partners allows us to be nimble and execute at a moment’s notice. Stay tuned, we have more coming.

14. Korean dramas and variety shows are shown on channel One, which is another property of KC Global Media. Recently, K-dramas have gained enormous popularity in India. Do you believe that the timing is right to introduce One in India as well?

Chien: In entertainment, anything is possible, and we are happy to explore this opportunity to bring the best Korean entertainment to India.

15. US-based KC Global Media Entertainment LLC has forayed into Asia through production, distribution and programming of quality, ground-breaking content. Is there any plan to set up an office in India in near future?

Chien: Right now, we are focused on providing Indian fans with greater accessibility to anime content across multiple genres. As our offering grows, we will establish an office here in India. That will be an exciting day.

The growing trend of entertainment networks forging partnerships with anime makers brings a glimmer of hope for fans, as it paves the way for an abundance of captivating content. In times when original Japanese titles faced challenges like censorship, fans displayed unwavering support, making their voices heard on social media platforms. The enduring popularity of anime has consistently captured the attention of content providers, and KC Global Media Entertainment is determined not to miss out on this exciting journey.

With their commitment to delivering remarkable shows to anime enthusiasts, KC Global Media Entertainment promises to be a driving force behind the continued joy and success of the anime genre. As the anime landscape continues to evolve, fans can eagerly anticipate an ever-expanding array of extraordinary shows that will ignite their passion and fuel their love for anime.