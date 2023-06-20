The second edition of EduSpark is here, and with that an exciting day of panels, sessions, competitions and awards.

EduSpark Summit & Awards is convened to bridge the gap between the education sector and the creative industry, and aims to bring the stalwarts of both these industries under one roof, and generate ideas for the paths ahead. With this year’s theme “Education: Entering a Golden Age,” the summit aims to understand the changing educational scenario with the new education policy, advent of AI, other technological innovations, evolved mindsets and acceptance of new career options in the world.

The associate partners for EduSpark 2023 are Wacom India Pvt. Ltd and ITM Skills University.

“Participating in these events is not just about showcasing our products, it’s about connecting with our creative community members, building relationships, and learning from each other,” said Wacom India marketing manager Alok Kumar Sharma. “We are excited to be a part of this event and look forward to engaging with everyone to exchange ideas and explore opportunities for growth.”

MAAC and Arena Animation are on board as skill partners. “We are thrilled to be participating at the Eduspark Summit and Awards, where educators, innovators, and visionaries unite to celebrate excellence in training and education,” said MAAC senior vice president & business head Bhavika Chouhan. “We at MAAC focus on staying relevant and up to date, from information to technology, so in this summit, we look forward to illuminating new pathways and empowering the next generation with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world.”

Arena Animation business & operations senior vice president Easo Thampy Mathew said, “This esteemed event brings together pioneers, disruptors, and thought leaders in education and technology, creating a vibrant ecosystem of ideas and innovations. Arena Animation’s participation signifies our commitment to driving positive change and revolutionizing the learning landscape. Looking forward to contributing to create a brighter future for learning, where students thrive in the digital world.”

“EduSpark Summit has quickly emerged as the leading forum for academia and industry to meet under one roof to discuss the challenges and opportunities. We are pleased to be part of this Summit this year too and work jointly with other stakeholders and provide a meaningful contribution in bridging the skill gap,” said P Jayakumar, the CEO of Toonz Media Group, which is one of the support partners for the event.

Other support partners are TCS iON, Prime Focus Academy of Media and Entertainment Studies (PFAMES), P. A. Inamdar College of Visual Effects, Design & Art, Whistling Woods International, Starblast Animation and Huion.

“TCS iON is excited to be part of Eduspark this year,” said TCS iON business unit head – vocational education Chandramouli B. “It provides an amazing platform for industry and policy makers to share their insights on the M&E sector and provide proper guidance to the students. We hope to leverage this opportunity to collaborate with partners, to provide technological support in building a sustainable, thriving creative industry and achieve scale by integrating physical and digital infrastructure and make the best creative education available across the country.”

PFAMES director Abhishek Malhotra said, “Prime Focus Academy takes great delight in being a support partner with Animation Xpress for their Eduspark event. We welcome aspiring students to learn the industry way of doing VFX.”

“We are attending the Animation Xpress EduSpark Summit 2023 to expand our knowledge of animation’s impact on education, gain practical insights and strategies, network with industry professionals, and explore the latest trends and technologies,” mentioned Starblast Animation head of education Arijit Saha. “This summit offers a platform to share experiences, spark inspiration, and collaborate with like-minded individuals who are passionate about leveraging animation in education. Together, we aim to shape the future of educational animation and enhance learning experiences for students. Let’s make the most of this invaluable opportunity for professional and educational growth and development.”

Career guidance partner Creative Multimedia’s founder and CEO RajaSekhar Buggaveeti stated, “Creative Multimedia is proud to partner with Animation Xpress in honouring AVGC institutes and professionals through the EduSpark Awards. While we deem it a privilege to be the career guidance partner of EduSparks Summit 2023, we also consider it a great opportunity and responsibility to support this inspiring initiative that’s recognising changemakers in animation, VFX, gaming, and related education systems.”

Backstage Pass Institute of Gaming and Technology is on board as the gaming partner. The institute’s founder and president Surya Prakash shared, “Backstage Pass Institute of Gaming and Technology, Hyderabad, is the first gaming college in India to provide education in Game Design and Development, offering Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree, and also Advanced Diploma and Certification Courses in Game Art, Design, Programming, Development, and ARVR Technology to nurture the passionate students to become game artists, designers and developers. We feel honoured and privileged to be a gaming support partner and host the Animation Xpress’ Eduspark 2023.”

The community connect partners for EduSpark ‘23 are Asifa India, Women in Animation and Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC). As the festival partner for the summit, EduSpark has DigiCon 6 Asia.

EduSpark 2023 is an education-based summit which is targeted at education institutes, creative industry and students looking to make a career in this industry. It will be held on-ground at Sheila Gopal Raheja Auditorium in Bandra, Mumbai on 24 June.

Register for the event here: https://animationxpress.com/eduspark/registration/registration.php

Learn more about the exciting line up of sessions and speakers here: https://www.animationxpress.com/eduspark/index.html