Tamil Nadu government announces Chennai Esports Global Championship

Tamil Nadu Government has announced the Chennai Esports Global Championship (CeGC), a major international esports tournament set to take place later this year. The CeGC will be a multi-title esports competition featuring teams from around the world.

Spearheaded by Tamil Nadu’s Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department, the tournament is part of the state’s broader push to foster the esports industry. The department, which has been allocated Rs. 562 crore in the 2025-2026 state budget, will dedicate a portion of this funding to bringing CeGC to life.

The announcement of the CeGC reflects a growing recognition of esports as a legitimate sport in India. It also aligns with national trends, following the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ decision earlier this year to include esports in its cash incentive program—a move that was widely welcomed by the esports industry.

A full list of game titles and tournament specifics are yet to be revealed.