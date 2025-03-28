FICCI-BAF Awards 2025: Full list of winners

The winners of the Ficci BAF Awards were announced on 27 March, celebrating exceptional talent in the fields of animation, visual effects, and gaming. Since its inception in 2004, the Ficci-BAF (Best Animated Films) Awards have stood as a testament to excellence, recognising and honouring remarkable achievements within these creative industries.
The event began with a welcome address and introduction to the awards with Punnaryug Artvision founder Ashish Kulkarni. This was followed by a special address by Maharashtra government’s minister of industries, energy and labour department Uday Samant.
Below is the full list of winners in every category:
Animation
Best Animated Advertising / Promotional Film
8PM Badi Sardi Hai: Tavrohi Animations
Best Animated Film
Dhhaavpatti: Paperboat Design Studios
Best Animated Short Film – Student
Humare Zamane Me: Whistling Woods International
Best Animated Show of the Year
Bahubali Friends Revenge of Aparshatru: Reliance Animation Studios
Best Animation in TV / OTT and Webseries
Legend of Hanuman: Graphic India
Indian TV/ OTT / Web Series; Best 3D Animation Series
Bahubali Friends Revenge of Aparshatru: Reliance Animation Studios
International TV / OTT / Web Series; Best 3D Animation Series
Mighty Bheem Play Time First Day At School: Green Gold Animation
Indian TV / OTT / Web Series; Best 2D Animation Series
Krish Trish and Baltiboy Bharat Hain Hum: Graphiti Multimedia
Video Game
Best Casual Game
Darkarta: A Broken Hearts Quest by Tuttifrutti Interactive
Best Indie Game Developer
Bloom – A Puzzle Adventure by Lucid Labs
Best Student Game
Heads Off! by Whistling Woods International
Best International Game
WWE Mayhem by Zapak Games
Best Mobile Game
WWE Mayhem: Zapak Games
Best PC/ Console Game
Kamla by Madmantra
Best Visual Art (2D/ 3D)
Darkarta A Broken Hearts Quest by Tuttifrutti Interactive
Comics
Best Comics / Graphic Novel
Parashuram Blood and Dharma by Advarohi
Best Comics Colorist
Soormas by Curious Bit Publication
Best Comics Writer
The War Cook by Alpha Comics
Best Comics / Graphic Novel Cover
Avik Amaira The Paranormal Files – Nishi by Chitragaatha Comics
Best Comics Artist
Soormas by Curious Bit Publication
XR (Extended Reality)
Best Use of XR in Education (Professional Category)
MathEase by Zoync Technologies
Best Use of XR in Museum (Professional Category)
Glasscape: Transforming Public Spaces with Immersive Holography by Poetics Research and Innovation Studio
Best XR (Ad/Short Film, Animation) – Studio/Gaming Company/Professional
Into The Manhole by Abhishek Verma, IIT Bombay
Best Use of XR Experience: Education/ Tourism/ Video Game/ Museum/ Ad film (Student Category)
Mahakumbh Experience In VR, And AR In MechLab by Metaachievers
VFX
Best Indian VFX in Film
Chandu Champion – Redchillies.vfx
VFX – Student Work
Reborn – Whistling Woods International
VFX in a TV / OTT / Web Series
Ae Watan Mere Watan – Futureworks Studios
Best VFX Shot of the Year (Film)
Chandu Champion – Redchillies.vfx
International VFX in Film
Huawei MIRO – Cinevisualfx
VFX – Non-Feature
Floppy: Lumapix Creative Studios
VFX Shot of the Year (TV / OTT / Animated Ads)
IC 814 – Phantom Digital Effects
Fantasy Sports
Best App
Rummy Prime: Gameskraft Technologies