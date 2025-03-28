VAM FICCI-BAF Awards 2025: Full list of winners
28/03/2025
AnimationXpress Team

The winners of the Ficci BAF Awards were announced on 27 March, celebrating exceptional talent in the fields of animation, visual effects, and gaming. Since its inception in 2004, the Ficci-BAF (Best Animated Films) Awards have stood as a testament to excellence, recognising and honouring remarkable achievements within these creative industries.

The event began with a welcome address and introduction to the awards with Punnaryug Artvision founder Ashish Kulkarni. This was followed by a special address by Maharashtra government’s minister of industries, energy and labour department Uday Samant. 

Below is the full list of winners in every category:

Animation

Best Animated Advertising / Promotional Film
8PM Badi Sardi Hai: Tavrohi Animations

Best Animated Film
Dhhaavpatti: Paperboat Design Studios 

Best Animated Short Film – Student
Humare Zamane Me: Whistling Woods International

Best Animated Show of the Year
Bahubali Friends Revenge of Aparshatru: Reliance Animation Studios 

Best Animation in TV / OTT and Webseries
Legend of Hanuman: Graphic India

Indian TV/ OTT / Web Series; Best 3D Animation Series
Bahubali Friends Revenge of Aparshatru: Reliance Animation Studios 

International TV / OTT / Web Series; Best 3D Animation Series
Mighty Bheem Play Time First Day At School: Green Gold Animation 

Indian TV / OTT / Web Series; Best 2D Animation Series
Krish Trish and Baltiboy Bharat Hain Hum: Graphiti Multimedia

Video Game

Best Casual Game
Darkarta: A Broken Hearts Quest by Tuttifrutti Interactive

Best Indie Game Developer
Bloom – A Puzzle Adventure by Lucid Labs

Best Student Game
Heads Off! by Whistling Woods International

Best International Game
WWE Mayhem by Zapak Games

Best Mobile Game
WWE Mayhem: Zapak Games

Best PC/ Console Game
Kamla by Madmantra

Best Visual Art (2D/ 3D)
Darkarta A Broken Hearts Quest by Tuttifrutti Interactive

Comics

Best Comics / Graphic Novel
Parashuram Blood and Dharma by Advarohi 

Best Comics Colorist
Soormas by Curious Bit Publication

Best Comics Writer
The War Cook by Alpha Comics

Best Comics / Graphic Novel Cover
Avik Amaira The Paranormal Files – Nishi by Chitragaatha Comics

Best Comics Artist
Soormas by Curious Bit Publication

XR (Extended Reality)

Best Use of XR in Education (Professional Category)
MathEase by Zoync Technologies

Best Use of XR in Museum (Professional Category)
Glasscape: Transforming Public Spaces with Immersive Holography by Poetics Research and Innovation Studio

Best XR (Ad/Short Film, Animation) – Studio/Gaming Company/Professional
Into The Manhole by Abhishek Verma, IIT Bombay

Best Use of XR Experience: Education/ Tourism/ Video Game/ Museum/ Ad film (Student Category)
Mahakumbh Experience In VR, And AR In MechLab by Metaachievers

VFX

Best Indian VFX in Film
Chandu Champion – Redchillies.vfx

VFX – Student Work
Reborn – Whistling Woods International

VFX in a TV / OTT / Web Series
Ae Watan Mere Watan – Futureworks Studios

Best VFX Shot of the Year (Film)
Chandu Champion – Redchillies.vfx

International VFX in Film
Huawei MIRO – Cinevisualfx

VFX – Non-Feature
Floppy: Lumapix Creative Studios

VFX Shot of the Year (TV / OTT / Animated Ads)
IC 814 – Phantom Digital Effects

Fantasy Sports

Best App
Rummy Prime: Gameskraft Technologies