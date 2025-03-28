FICCI-BAF Awards 2025: Full list of winners

The winners of the Ficci BAF Awards were announced on 27 March, celebrating exceptional talent in the fields of animation, visual effects, and gaming. Since its inception in 2004, the Ficci-BAF (Best Animated Films) Awards have stood as a testament to excellence, recognising and honouring remarkable achievements within these creative industries.

The event began with a welcome address and introduction to the awards with Punnaryug Artvision founder Ashish Kulkarni. This was followed by a special address by Maharashtra government’s minister of industries, energy and labour department Uday Samant.

Below is the full list of winners in every category:

Animation

Best Animated Advertising / Promotional Film

8PM Badi Sardi Hai: Tavrohi Animations

Best Animated Film

Dhhaavpatti: Paperboat Design Studios

Best Animated Short Film – Student

Humare Zamane Me: Whistling Woods International

Best Animated Show of the Year

Bahubali Friends Revenge of Aparshatru: Reliance Animation Studios

Best Animation in TV / OTT and Webseries

Legend of Hanuman: Graphic India

Indian TV/ OTT / Web Series; Best 3D Animation Series

Bahubali Friends Revenge of Aparshatru: Reliance Animation Studios

International TV / OTT / Web Series; Best 3D Animation Series

Mighty Bheem Play Time First Day At School: Green Gold Animation

Indian TV / OTT / Web Series; Best 2D Animation Series

Krish Trish and Baltiboy Bharat Hain Hum: Graphiti Multimedia

Video Game

Best Casual Game

Darkarta: A Broken Hearts Quest by Tuttifrutti Interactive

Best Indie Game Developer

Bloom – A Puzzle Adventure by Lucid Labs

Best Student Game

Heads Off! by Whistling Woods International

Best International Game

WWE Mayhem by Zapak Games

Best Mobile Game

WWE Mayhem: Zapak Games

Best PC/ Console Game

Kamla by Madmantra

Best Visual Art (2D/ 3D)

Darkarta A Broken Hearts Quest by Tuttifrutti Interactive

Comics

Best Comics / Graphic Novel

Parashuram Blood and Dharma by Advarohi

Best Comics Colorist

Soormas by Curious Bit Publication

Best Comics Writer

The War Cook by Alpha Comics

Best Comics / Graphic Novel Cover

Avik Amaira The Paranormal Files – Nishi by Chitragaatha Comics

Best Comics Artist

Soormas by Curious Bit Publication

XR (Extended Reality)

Best Use of XR in Education (Professional Category)

MathEase by Zoync Technologies

Best Use of XR in Museum (Professional Category)

Glasscape: Transforming Public Spaces with Immersive Holography by Poetics Research and Innovation Studio

Best XR (Ad/Short Film, Animation) – Studio/Gaming Company/Professional

Into The Manhole by Abhishek Verma, IIT Bombay

Best Use of XR Experience: Education/ Tourism/ Video Game/ Museum/ Ad film (Student Category)

Mahakumbh Experience In VR, And AR In MechLab by Metaachievers

VFX

Best Indian VFX in Film

Chandu Champion – Redchillies.vfx

VFX – Student Work

Reborn – Whistling Woods International

VFX in a TV / OTT / Web Series

Ae Watan Mere Watan – Futureworks Studios

Best VFX Shot of the Year (Film)

Chandu Champion – Redchillies.vfx

International VFX in Film

Huawei MIRO – Cinevisualfx

VFX – Non-Feature

Floppy: Lumapix Creative Studios

VFX Shot of the Year (TV / OTT / Animated Ads)

IC 814 – Phantom Digital Effects

Fantasy Sports