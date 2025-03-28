Scooby-Doo to go live-action on Netflix

Netflix is set to bring Scooby-Doo to life in a new live-action series. The project is developed by Berlanti Productions and Midnight Radio under Warner Bros. Television. The show is spearheaded by Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg, along with their production company, Midnight Radio.

Synopsis of the series: Set during their final summer at Camp Ruby-Spears, the series follows old friends Shaggy and Daphne as they stumble upon a haunting mystery involving a lost Great Dane puppy, one that may have witnessed a supernatural murder. Joined by a newcomer Freddy, the group is drawn into a frightening case that tests their courage and threatens to reveal their secrets. As they unravel the truth, they unknowingly take the first steps toward forming Mystery Inc., setting the stage for the adventures to come.

Berlanti Productions founder Greg Berlanti said, “One of my first and favourite jobs in Hollywood was sitting with Bill Hanna and Joe Barbera while they signed animation cels. Josh and Scott and everyone at Midnight Radio have crafted a story that captures their amazing spirits and their genius creation.”

Warner Bros Television president of creative affairs Clancy Collins White said, “It’s no mystery why audiences continue to love these iconic characters after more than a half-century. We’re excited for a new generation to discover Mystery Inc.”