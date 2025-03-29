‘Avengers: Doomsday’ cast announced; Rober Downey Jr. returns

Marvel Entertainment has announced the cast for Avengers: Doomsday through a video on YouTube. The production for the film has begun and it will be in theatres on 1 May 2026, the entertainment giant said. The cast reveal video on YouTube showed many of the franchise’s original heroes returning.

Among the names revealed in the video, the final one was Robert Downey Jr., who has played Tony Stark/Iron Man in all of the franchise’s previous films. However, to the dismay of Marvel fans, Iron Man dies in the final showdown Avenger: Endgame, signalling the end of Downey in future Marvel flicks. However, At San Diego Comic-Con in 2024, MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) director Joe Russo revealed that Downey will be returning in a new role, this time as Victor von Doom.

The cast for the Avengers: Doomsday includes Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, and of course, the fan-favourite Downey.

In a statement last year, Joe Russo said, “Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a lifelong dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, producer Louis D’Esposito and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves.”

The film will be jointly directed by Four-time MCU directors Anthony and Joe Russo. They will also be directing the Avengers: Secret Wars which will be in the theatres on 7 May 2027.