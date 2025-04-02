Prime Video launches Apple TV+ as an add-on subscription in India

From today, Apple TV+ will be available via Prime Video in India as an add-on subscription of Rs 99 per month. Prime members who subscribe to the service will have access to Apple TV+ content: comedies like Ted Lasso and Shrinking, dramas like Severance, The Morning Show, Slow Horses and Disclaimer, sci-fi like Silo, hit movies like Wolfs and The Gorge.

Apple TV+ is also available via the streaming platform as an add-on subscription in the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and other territories in Europe and Latin America.

Prime Video’s other add-on subscriptions include Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, BBC Player, MGM+, Sony Pictures – Stream, Anime Times, Crunchyroll, Animax+GEM, CN Rewind, FanCode, Channel K, Chaupal, Hoichoi, Manorama Max, among others.