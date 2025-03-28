Animation maverick plots comeback in Technicolor takeover

Hertzog’s bold bet breathes new life into creative content empire

In a phoenix-like manoeuvre that would make Hollywood scriptwriters blush, Boris Hertzog has clinched a court-approved acquisition that resurrects his animation ambitions from the corporate graveyard.

OuiDO Productions—Hertzog’s brainchild—has swooped up Technicolor animation’s intellectual property and Mikros Animation’s episodic production operations, marking what the entrepreneur calls “OuiDO 2.0”. Three years after departing the company (Technicolor Animation Productions) he co-founded with Sandrine Nguyen-Tiet, Hertzog is back with a vengeance.

“The context may be challenging,” he quips, ” to create, to innovate, to dream and to realise meaningful projects with all the energy that drives us..”

Backed by Lift Value (which he co-founded with Gilbert Saada) and bolstered by strategic partners Cyd Partners, Hertzog’s ecosystem is expanding faster than a cartoon character’s imagination. Moon-Keys International Content provides distribution muscle, with whispers of a publishing subsidiary on the horizon.

The who’s who of broadcasters—TF1, M6/Gulli, Disney, CNC—have pledged continued support, suggesting this isn’t just another corporate reshuffling, but a genuine creative renaissance.

“We’re more determined than ever,” Hertzog declares, tipping his hat to the “loyal, passionate talent” who’ve been his creative co-conspirators.

Game on, animation world. OuiDO is back, and it’s not playing nice—it’s playing brilliant.