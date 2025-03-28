Munjal Shroff appointed chairman of FICCI’s AVGC-XR Forum

Graphiti Studios co-founder, director & COO Munjal Shroff has been appointed as the chairman of Ficci’s AVGC-XR (animation, VFX, gaming, comics – extended reality) Forum for 2025. He succeeds Ashish Kulkarni, a longstanding chairman and a dedicated advocate for India’s AVGC industry.

Earlier as the co-chair of Ficci’s AVGC Forum, Shroff has helped mould policies to bring rapid growth in the sectors. His commitment to India’s creative economy has always gone beyond content creation. He has been a vocal advocate for policy change, industry collaboration, and building an ecosystem that nurtures innovation, talent, and global partnerships.

He is humbled and honoured to take on this role, Shroff announced on LinkedIn. He further wrote on the social platform, “The AVGC industry in India is at an exciting crossroads full of creative energy, innovation, and global potential. But to truly thrive, we need stronger ecosystems, progressive policy frameworks, and platforms where talent, technology, and industry can come together. This industry has given me so much over the years, and now, I look forward to giving back by championing the voices, challenges, and opportunities that lie ahead for India’s creative economy. The conversations start now and I am excited for all that lies ahead.”

A computer engineer with a specialisation in image processing, Shroff is the co-founder of the Mumbai-based animation studio Graphiti. His vast experience in the media sector includes directing and producing TV commercials, short films, animated feature films, creating interactive apps and designing audiovisual user experiences. He combines his understanding of entertainment with his insight into filmmaking to bring a producer’s perspective. He has been an evangelist of original content in the Indian animation industry.

Under his leadership, Graphiti has created and produced animated shows like Yom, Krish, Trish And Baltiboy, Deepa And Anoop and most recently KTB Bharat Hai Hum.