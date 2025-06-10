TAICCA and Gobelins Paris unite to boost Taiwanese animation on the global stage

Taicca and Gobelins Paris teams at Mifa

Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) announced a strategic partnership with Gobelins Paris, a leading school in animation, at Mifa (Annecy International Animation Film Market) on 10 June. This collaboration aims to cultivate animation talents from Taiwan, support the development of original IPs for children and young adults, and strengthen Taiwan’s connections with the global animation industry.

Taicca, established in June 2019 and supported by the Ministry of Culture, is a professional intermediary organisation dedicated to advancing Taiwan’s content industries, including film and TV, publishing, pop music, ACG, and more. Since 2021, Taicca has hosted the “Taiwan Spotlight” Pitching Session in partnership with Mifa, fostering connections between Taiwanese animation creators and global markets.

Gobelins Paris’ curriculum encompasses all aspects of graphics and animation, from design to various forms of production, including images, motion design and animation, interactive content, 3D, as well as virtual reality. The school also holds a longstanding role at the Annecy Festival, where for nearly 50 years, its students have created animated shorts to open every official screening.

Under this new partnership, both the organisations will co-organise the Create Your Own IP International Animation Workshop, a training program designed to help emerging Taiwanese creators and professionals develop original children’s animation IPs. Designed and led by Gobelins Paris, the workshop will cover storytelling, visual development, character and world design, and pitching strategies, equipping participants with practical tools to bring their projects from concept to market. Selected projects will be showcased in the “Taiwan Spotlight” Pitching Session at Mifa 2026 to seek international partnerships and funding.

Gobelins Paris international development director Cecile Blondel remarked during the ceremony, “Taiwanese creators offer fresh, compelling ideas, though turning them into strong visual stories can be challenging. We’re proud to partner with Taicca on this unique training program designed to bridge the gap. Through storytelling, visual development, networking, and pitching sessions, participants will bring their IPs to life—and to market.” Claire Espagno, the academic director and lead trainer on the program, also expressed her excitement and anticipation, noting that she looks forward to supporting participants in developing their own IPs.

Taicca deputy CEO Alice Change shared her enthusiasm for this collaboration, “We’re excited to join forces with one of the world’s top animation schools to nurture original stories from Taiwan. Through this partnership, we hope to empower our creators with the skills, networks, and confidence to dream bigger and reach further. Taicca will continue to build bridges between Taiwan and the world, supporting our talents as they step onto the global stage.”