Mediawan announces current and upcoming projects at Annecy Fesival

During Mediawan’s annual press conference today at Annecy Festival’s Mifa market, the company announced a slate of its current and upcoming projects.

Below is the latest from the company:

It is launching a new Digital First line-up, in partnership with leading digital players. Its two first projects are Claynosaurz, the animated adaption of the digital first worldwide hit, and Wadoo in partnership with the spanish speaking YouTube channel El Reino Infantil.

It has joined forces with TF1 to develop Artefacts – Thieves of Thieves (Somewhere Animation), a brand-new comedy-adventure series directed by the creator of Totally Spies! Stéphane Berry.

It has partnered with Nickelodeon that acquires Mister Crocodile, the brand-new animated series adapted from the universe of Joann Sfar (Little Vampire, The Rabbi’s cat…), produced by Sfar’s Magical Society and distributed by Mediawan Kids & Family.

At Method Animation, it has five projects in production:

Ki & Hi, the adaptation of the French best-selling manga of all time by Kevin Tran, soon on air on Canal+.

Karters, the colourful upper preschool series for Warner Bros Discovery, co-produced with DeAPlaneta.

Tuff Pom, the offbeat and humorous series in coproduction with Wildseed Studios for France Televisions and BBC.

Witch Detectives, coproduced with India’s Toonz Media Group, for TF1 and Super RTL.

‎Astro Boy Reboot, the series based on the iconic Osamu Tezuka’s character, co-produced with Shibuya International for TF1 and ZDF.

The company also announced new developments such as Banana Sioule, a series for anime lovers. Below are some more latest happenings:

At Somewhere Animation, with Artefacts, Thieves of Thieves for TF1 and two new projects that will be showcased at the upcoming Cartoon Forum: Chococat & Me and Temtem.

At Toon2Tango (Leonine Studios), which recently joined Mediawan Kids & Family, and made their debut in the group introducing three highly promising shows: Littlest Robot, Eldrador (in coproduction with Schleich) and Letter Town Detective.

At Wildseed Studios with the development of two new ambitious projects: Collideoscope and the iconic The Magic Roundabout.

At Submarine with the series Pol the Pirate Mouse, that is now fully-delivered, and the development of the warm, laugh-out-loud comedy Max and Bird.

Lastly, within the Mediawan group and its animation department, Miraculous Corp, which was created just over a year ago from the partnership between Mediawan and Zag, also shared its exciting current and upcoming projects around the Miraculous universe that celebrates this year its 10th anniversary: