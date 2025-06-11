GVFI to globally distribute Brazilian animated feature ‘My Grandfather is a Nihonjin’

Gold Valley Films International (GVFI) has acquired global distribution rights (excluding Brazil and Japan) for My Grandfather is a Nihonjin, the highly anticipated animated feature from Brazilian animation powerhouse Pinguim Content (Fishtronaut, Earth to Luna!). The deal marks a major milestone in the film’s international rollout ahead of its world premiere this week at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

The deal was sealed directly between Pinguim and GVFI following the project’s ‘Work in Progress’ screening at Cannes’ Marché du Film. Gold Valley will be presenting the film at Annecy, and looking to secure key international territory sales.

Directed by Celia Catunda and produced by Pinguim Content, the film is based on Oscar Nakasato’s Jabuti Prize-winning novel, Nihonjin, with a screenplay by Rita Catunda. The 84-minute, hand-drawn feature explores themes of immigration, identity, and intergenerational legacy, through the lens of Brazil’s Japanese diaspora- the largest outside Japan.

“São Paulo is home to the largest Japanese community outside Japan. With My Grandfather Is a Nihonjin, we set out to tell a story that is both deeply personal and universally relatable. It’s about identity, memory, and belonging. We’re honoured to partner with Gold Valley Films to share this story with the world,” said Catunda.

“My Grandfather Is a Nihonjin is artistically bold and emotionally resonant — a rare animated film that speaks across generations and geographies. We were instantly moved by its themes and visual language, and we’re proud to represent it globally,” said Gold Valley Films International producer and international sales Allen Tsang.

The story follows 10-year-old Noboru, a Brazilian boy of Japanese descent, as he begins to uncover his cultural roots. When his grandfather Hideo reluctantly opens up about his past, a powerful family narrative unfolds, bridging generations and cultures across time and continents.

Visually, the film draws inspiration from Brazilian-Japanese contemporary artist Oscar Oiwa, blending expressive painterly textures with emotive storytelling. Producers Kiko Mistrorigo and Ricardo Rozzino bring Pinguim’s signature warmth and creative depth to this personal and culturally rich journey.Following strong industry buzz in Cannes, My Grandfather is a Nihonjin will have its world premiere in the Annecy Presents section on 12 June at 11:30 AM (Pathé 3).