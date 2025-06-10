ABAI’s Women Back to Work 2025 program gains support from Netflix

L to R: Netflix director of public policy Mahima Kaul and ABAI secretary R.K. Chand

Netflix and ABAI, the industry association for animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC) in Karnataka has announced the launch of the Women Back to Work 2025 program. The initiative aims to support women in VFX in returning to the industry after a career break by providing technical upskilling, creative development, and leadership training.

The three-month refresher program is tailored for women in VFX with one to two years of industry experience who have taken a break and wish to re-enter the workforce with confidence. In this program, participants will receive training in the latest industry tools, work on portfolio-building exercises and create a professional showreel, which will be reviewed by senior industry experts, increasing their chances of securing job opportunities.

“Netflix is a long-term partner to the creative community. Around the world, we focus on talent development and skill-building to support the industry at large and help grow the next generation of talent. We believe that diverse voices and perspectives enrich storytelling. Through our association with ABAI for the Women Back to Work 2025 Program, we aim to empower returning female professionals with the resources, confidence, and exposure they need to thrive. By fostering a more inclusive industry, we hope to build a stronger, more dynamic creative ecosystem for all,” said Netflix India director of public policy Mahima Kaul.

ABAI president Biren Ghose added, “We are proud to collaborate with Netflix on this initiative. The Women Back to Work 2025 Program will not only help women restart their careers but also strengthen India’s animation and VFX talent pool.”

The key features of the program include:

● Comprehensive learning: Weekly virtual sessions on technical skills, industry trends and leadership development, along with in-person workshops for hands-on practice.

● Masterclasses: Industry experts will guide participants on advanced animation and VFX techniques.

● Portfolio and showreel development: Participants will create an industry-standard showreel, graded by senior professionals.

● Career readiness: Industry networking, interview preparation, and leadership exercises to help participants transition smoothly into the workforce.