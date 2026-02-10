Suzuki fuels the anime revolution as gold partner at Anime India Kolkata 2026

With its rapid growth following a successful Mumbai debut, Anime India continues to strengthen its ecosystem with Suzuki joining Anime India Kolkata 2026 as a gold partner. The association reinforces the festival’s focus on nurturing India’s animation and creative content landscape, while delivering engaging, fan-driven pop culture experiences.

Anime India Kolkata is set to take place on 14–15 February 2026 at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, marking the festival’s first regional edition and laying the groundwork for its nationwide circuit later in the year. The two-day celebration will unite Japanese pop culture with India’s dynamic community of anime enthusiasts, gamers, creators and storytellers, offering a weekend devoted to fandom, imagination and cultural exchange.

Suzuki Motorcycles India is a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, and manufactures a range of motorcycles and scooters for the Indian market. The brand is known for its engineering precision, performance-led products and strong motorsports heritage, and continues to expand its footprint among India’s young and urban consumers.

Drawing inspiration from India’s dynamic youth culture and growing creative storytelling ecosystem, Suzuki has partnered with Anime India Kolkata 2026 as the gold partner to connect with emerging fans and creators. The collaboration reinforces Anime India’s mission to bridge fandom communities with brands driving innovation across India’s creative and consumer landscape.

Suzuki is bringing a special treat to Anime India Kolkata’s Flagship Stage on 14 February, with a Naruto quiz running from 4:15 to 4:45 pm. Fans and attendees will be challenged with questions drawn from the beloved anime, testing their knowledge and celebrating the world of Naruto together.

On this partnership, a Suzuki spokesperson said, “Young audiences today crave stories bursting with energy, unbreakable perseverance, and pure excitement qualities Naruto embodies. The Suzuki Avenis captures that same spirit on the road: a sporty, agile scooter built as life style companion of young India. Join us at Anime India to witness this epic fusion and ride the thrill yourself!”

The festival programme will include cosplay championships, Vocaloid fan hubs, Japanese-inspired food activations and community meet-ups, positioning Anime India Kolkata 2026 as a fan-first cultural platform. Adda-o-Otaku by The Otaku Guild, alongside competitive tournaments across fighting games, Pokémon VGC and more, will offer diverse engagement opportunities for anime fans, gamers and creators.

Anime India co-founder and director Neha Mehta stated, “Anime India Kolkata showcases the power of anime as a cultural and creative movement, bringing fans, creators, and the industry together to shape the future of pop culture in India.”

Renowned Japanese director Susumu Mitsunaka (Haikyu!!) will join Anime India Kolkata 2026 as a guest of honour, participating in panels, live interactions and curated fan engagements, further elevating the event’s international profile.

With 2026 editions lined up in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, the festival is weaving stronger ties between fans, creators and communities, turning each city stop into a celebration of shared passion and creativity.