AMD Build Masters to host The Ultimate PC Showdown at Anime India Kolkata

Photo: facebook/AMDIndia

AMD Build Masters is set to host The Ultimate PC Showdown, an elite PC-building competition open to students and professionals, at the upcoming Anime India Kolkata.

The event will take place at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan on 14 and 15 February 2026. This high-octane gathering serves as the official launchpad for a year-long tour spanning India’s major cities.

The competition roadmap

The showdown will be structured into three distinct phases designed to test both knowledge and technical skill:

Phase One: The Workshop – AMD experts will lead an introductory session, teaching the fundamentals of hardware assembly and PC architecture. Phase Two: The Virtual Build – Competitors will put their knowledge to the test using a PC simulation game. From this digital heat, the four top-performing builders will be selected for the grand finale. Phase Three: The Live Build – The final four will go head-to-head in a physical build-off to determine the ultimate champion.

The competition features a total prize pool of Rs 30,000. Attendees can find all the action at the AMD booth throughout the duration of the festival.

AMD India marketing director Mukesh Bajpai said, “AMD Build Masters is a hands-on PC building initiative focused on real-world hardware experience. It brings student enthusiasts together through live builds, demos, and on-ground challenges across key campuses and youth hubs.”

Anime India Kolkata is set to be the ultimate hub for Japanese pop culture, merging India’s vibrant fan community with the country’s top gamers and creators in a massive celebration of all things anime.