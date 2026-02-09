Game Developers Association of India (GDAI) announces first governing council

The Game Developers Association of India (GDAI) has announced its first 21-member council, establishing a governance framework for the sector. The council brings together representatives from game development studios, publishing houses, distribution platforms, esports organisations and technology providers, creating a collective voice for an industry projected to reach US $8 billion by 2030.

The governing council will act as GDAI’s executive body for operational governance and policy advocacy. It will support the organisation’s mission to promote employment and the creation of original intellectual property in India’s gaming sector by focusing on industry-focused training, structured apprenticeships and incubation support for studios. The council will also engage with policymakers on matters including taxation, responsible gaming, intellectual property protection and ease of doing business. These priorities are intended to enable Indian studios to develop, own and monetise original games internationally, positioning India as a competitive centre for game development.

GDAI chairperson Sridhar Muppidi said, “With the governing council in place, GDAI now has a strong leadership and execution engine to work alongside the board. This structure allows us to translate industry priorities into action across policy engagement, talent development, and ecosystem funding. Our focus is clear: enabling Indian studios to create and own original IP, scale globally, and position India as a competitive hub for game development. This is participatory, industry-led governance designed for long-term impact”

The 21-member governing council including the chairperson are:

Sridhar Muppidi, Akshat Rathee, Anando Banerjee, Anuj Tandon, Dayanidhi MG, Deepak Gurijala, Deepak M V, Harish Chengaiah, Imtiaz Hussain, Joseph Kim, Kartik Prabhakara, Keerti Singh, Kinshuk Sunil, Mario Royston, Nikhil Chandran, Oliver Jones, Roby John, Shiva Nandy, Tanay Tayal, Vaibhav Chavan and Yadu Rajiv.