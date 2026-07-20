Supreme Court clears ‘Mahaprabhu Jagannath’ for nationwide release after Rath Yatra; Ele Animations hails the verdict

The Supreme Court of India has paved the way for the nationwide theatrical release of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, permitting the animated feature to hit cinemas on or after 28 July, following the conclusion of the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra festivities.

Inspired by the revered deity, Mahaprabhu Jagannath was originally slated for a pan-India release on 17 July in Hindi, Odia and Telugu, aiming to introduce India’s spiritual and cultural heritage to a new generation of audiences through animation. However, the Orissa High Court stayed its release just ahead of its theatrical debut, as the Odisha government and trustees of the Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri, had objected to the film.

According to PTI, a bench comprising justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan observed that the film is based on an animated web series that had already been released on YouTube and noted that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had granted certification for its theatrical exhibition.

Welcoming the verdict, Ele Animations founder Durga Prasad Dalai expressed gratitude to the apex court. “I am grateful to the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India for permitting the nationwide theatrical release of Mahaprabhu Jagannath. We have always respected the judicial process, and we sincerely thank everyone who stood by us with patience, faith and prayers throughout this journey.”

Dalai stressed that the film was conceived as a devotional offering rather than commercial entertainment. “Mahaprabhu Jagannath is not merely an animated film; it is our humble offering at the feet of Mahaprabhu Jagannath. Our intention has never been to create controversy or hurt anyone’s religious sentiments. From the very beginning, our only purpose has been to present the timeless teachings, compassion and spiritual values of Mahaprabhu Jagannath in a form that today’s children, families and younger generations can understand and connect with.”

The feature builds on the success of Jay Jagannath, the animated series that has amassed over 100 crore views across television and digital platforms. Expanding beyond the episodic format, the film explores the philosophy and emotional depth associated with Lord Jagannath while centring on three key themes: the transformative power of chanting the Divine Name (Naam Jaap), the belief that sincere devotion outweighs elaborate rituals, and the peace that comes from surrendering to the divine.

Reflecting on the project’s journey, Dalai said the overwhelming response to the series inspired the studio to take the story to the big screen. “The love and blessings we received from audiences across the country gave us the confidence to take this story to the big screen. While television episodes allowed us to tell short stories, this feature film gave us the opportunity to explore the deeper philosophy and emotions associated with Mahaprabhu Jagannath.”

He also acknowledged the delay caused by the legal proceedings. “I understand that many devotees and families had already planned to watch the film, and I sincerely regret the inconvenience caused due to the unavoidable delay. However, I firmly believe that every challenge has only strengthened our faith and resolve.”

With the legal hurdle now behind it, Mahaprabhu Jagannath is preparing for its theatrical journey, inviting families across India to experience a story that blends devotion, culture and animation on the big screen.