Autodesk to host webinar on AI-powered animation workflows with Flow Studio on 22 July

Autodesk is set to host an exclusive webinar, Discover the Power of Flow Studio, on 22 July 2026 at 3:00 pm IST, offering animation, VFX and content creation professionals an in-depth look at how artificial intelligence is transforming character animation and visual effects production. The session will be led by Autodesk senior technical sales specialist, media & entertainment, Samit Shetty.

As production teams continue to seek faster and more scalable content creation pipelines, AI-powered tools are emerging as key enablers of efficiency without compromising creative control. During the webinar, Autodesk will showcase how Flow Studio converts a single live-action video into production-ready 3D character animation using AI, eliminating the need for traditional motion capture stages, suits or specialised camera setups.

The session will explore how creators can leverage markerless AI motion capture to simplify animation workflows while accelerating production timelines. Attendees will gain practical insights into how Flow Studio integrates with industry-standard DCC applications, enabling artists to seamlessly export animation data into existing production pipelines. The webinar will also feature live demonstrations of AI-assisted animation and VFX generation, alongside customer use cases showcasing how studios are already incorporating the technology into their workflows.

Designed for filmmakers, animators, VFX artists, studio owners and digital content creators, the webinar aims to provide practical knowledge that participants can immediately apply to their own projects. In addition to product demonstrations, attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with Autodesk experts during a live Q&A session.

Key topics to be covered include:

Transforming simple video footage into high-quality 3D character animation using AI.

Reducing production time by replacing traditional motion capture hardware with AI-driven workflows.

Understanding Autodesk’s latest advancements in AI for animation and content creation.

Live demonstrations of AI-powered animation and VFX generation.

Real-world production examples from studios using Flow Studio.

Interactive Q&A with Autodesk experts.

The webinar is free to attend, and those unable to join the live session can still register to receive access to the recording after the event.

Register Now.