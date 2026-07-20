Logitech G teams up with ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’ to power up the battlefield

The gaming hardware giant is bringing its gear, creator tools and community experiences to the next chapter of the iconic shooter franchise. Logitech G is entering the next Call of Duty battle as the official PC peripheral partner of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, bringing its gaming hardware and software ecosystem to the upcoming title.

The partnership also names the Logitech G astro series as the official headset partner of the game. The collaboration will see Logitech G deliver gaming mice, keyboards, headsets and other peripherals designed to enhance the experience for players, creators and competitive gamers.

“Whether you play for fun or to win, our proprietary technologies combined with our full range of gear are designed to deliver the best gameplay experience possible,” said Logitech G partnerships head Andrew Tagher. “Together, we’re making every session into a chance to play for Prestige.”

Activision partnerships head Cody Neal said, “The partnership would combine the intensity of Modern Warfare 4 with Logitech G’s innovation, engineering and performance expertise.”

The collaboration will roll out through the play for prestige campaign, which will offer players Logitech G-themed in-game items, including a weapon blueprint, charm and calling card. The campaign will also feature in-game challenges, streamer events and gaming gear giveaways.

Creators will also get a boost through Streamlabs, with AI-powered overlays, automatic highlight capture, custom stream automations and interactive streaming companions inspired by the world of Modern Warfare 4. Meanwhile, Logitech G’s G Hub software will offer custom-tuned settings and direct Lightsync RGB integration for supported peripherals, allowing players to customise their setups and bring their gear to life.

The partnership builds on more than a decade of collaboration between Logitech G, its astro headset range and the Call of Duty franchise. As Modern Warfare 4 prepares to welcome a new generation of players, the partnership is set to bring Logitech G’s gaming ecosystem to the franchise’s next chapter.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 launches on 23 October 2026. Pre-orders are now open for Xbox Series X|S and Playstation 5, while PC players can pre-purchase the game through Battle.net and Steam. The title is also set to launch on Nintendo Switch 2, with pre-orders expected later this year.

The next chapter of Call of Duty is almost here. Logitech G is bringing the gear, Modern Warfare 4 is bringing the action, and players are ready to play for prestige.