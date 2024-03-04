Studio 100 Media rebrands itself as Studio 100 International

Munich-based children and family entertainment company Studio 100 Media announced that it is rebranding to Studio 100 International, to reflect its expanding role as the international distribution entity of the Studio 100 Group.

“The transition to Studio 100 International marks a significant milestone in our journey and reflects our ambitions to consolidate the company’s position among the leading players in the media industry,” said Studio 100 International CEO Martin Krieger.

With Studio Isar Animation, Studio 100 International owns an animation production studio. It also provides financial engineering for both its own and third-party films and series. Recently, the company has forged strategic partnerships with 3 Doubles Producciones and Gaumont Animation and collaborates with industry leaders to produce and distribute content globally.

The new branding includes a redesigned company logo and a new website that will launch soon.