Reflections. Realities. Road Ahead: FICCI Frames 2024 to unveil the future of media and entertainment industry

FICCI Frames 2024, one of the most significant media and entertainment conventions in Asia, is scheduled to take place from 5 to 7 March at Hotel Westin, Powai Lake in Mumbai, India. This year FICCI Frames will be bigger and better as it brings back the Best Animated Frames (BAF) Awards and Content Market. The three-day event will provide a unique platform for the media and entertainment industry’s stakeholders to come together and discuss the latest trends and innovations in the sector. The third day of the event will focus on the encouraging dialogue between key stakeholders to empower the skills and education in the sector.

With an impressive line-up of industry experts and leaders, FICCI Frames 2024 promises to be an unparalleled experience for attendees.

The event will kickstart with the inauguration ceremony, graced by Government of India secretary, ministry of information & broadcasting Sanjay Jaju; welcome address by FICCI vice president and RPG Group vice chairman Anant Goenka; and industry address by FICCI Media and Entertainment Committee chair and Viacom 18 CEO – broadcast entertainment Kevin Vaz.

The theme of this year’s convention is Reflections, Realities & Road ahead, celebrating the evolution of the industry and reflecting on its future. The convention’s agenda includes:

Global Content Market: Explore a dedicated B2B marketplace fostering content exchange and networking on a global scale.

LEAP, Entertainment-Education Extravaganza: A full day of debates by visionaries from industry and academia promoting partnerships and incisive talks on formal M&E Skills & Education frameworks, as well as Pro Masterclasses.

Panel Discussions: Engage with global thought leaders addressing regulatory concerns and industry trends.

Exhibition: Discover cutting-edge technologies and services driving industry growth.

BAF Awards: Celebrate excellence in Animation, VFX, and Gaming.

Masterclasses: Learn from industry leaders in Screenwriting, Cinematography, VFx, Gaming, Content Creation and more.

Gen-AI Startup Showcase: Learn, engage, and recognize innovation in technology and startups.

The event will witness the participation of several ministers, senior bureaucrats, and policymakers, along with industry veterans and leaders. Notable personalities like Govt of India secretary, MSDE Atul Kumar Tiwari; Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi; FICCI Media and Entertainment Committee chair and Viacom 18 CEO – broadcast entertainment Kevin Vaz; FICCI Media and Entertainment Committee and Meta India vice president and head Sandhya Devanathan; FICCI Media and Entertainment Committee co-chair and Warner Bros. Discovery SVP and general manager – India & South Asia Arjun Nohwar; Amazon Prime Video country head Sushant Sreeram; Signpost India chairman and managing director Shripad Ashtekar; Indian actress Rani Mukerji; Indian film critic and journalist Rajeev Masand; PVR INOX MD Ajay Bijli; author Amish Tripathi; Indian filmmaker and director Abhishek Kapoor; film director Imtiaz Ali; Indian producer and Balaji Telefilms MD Ekta Kapoor; Fremantle India MD Aradhana Bhola; Amazon Prime Video head of India & SEA originals Aparna Purohit; Indian actress Richa Chadha; Microsoft India MD Irina Ghose; Indian actress Sonakshi Sinha; Netflix India series head Tanya Bami; Bhansali Productions CEO Prerna Singh and many more.

FICCI Frames has been a significant event for the media and entertainment industry for over two decades, providing a platform for professionals to network, learn, and discuss the future of the industry. FICCI Frames 2024 is expected to be an exceptional experience for all the attendees, providing them with unparalleled insights and opportunities for networking and collaborations.